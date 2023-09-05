Willis Towers Watson buys funds from advice group

Willis Towers Watson acquired two managed investment schemes from Profile Financial Services, as the latter looks to focus its efforts on financial advice.

The two multi-asset, multi-manager unitised schemes have been operated by Profile since their inception in April 2011 but have been managed by WTW since February 2018, which also benefited investors from a cost perspective as it was able to leverage the scale of the wider investments business.

Now, the funds will be folded into WTW's broader investments business. They will become known as the WTW Diversified Growth Fund and WTW Preservation Fund.

The decision to offload the funds is part of the licensee's broader strategy, which is to focus on its core offering of financial advice.

"We intend to manage the funds in the same way as we have over the past five years, while also supporting Profile's advisers to ensure their clients receive the best possible service," WTW Australia head of investments Aongus O'Gorman said.

He added that while the initial focus is on ensuring continuity for existing investors, WTW does see potential for growth.

"Our goal is to expand the client base, particularly into the NFP and wealth management sectors, with the intention of driving improved scale and performance and lowering fees and costs," he said.

"We see this as a great opportunity to provide smaller institutional investors access to WTW advice combined with high quality institutional grade multi-manager portfolios."

The goals-based philosophy, return targets and other characteristics of the funds will be attractive to charities and NFPs, he added.

The deal was effective September 1.