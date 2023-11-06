Newspaper icon
Westpac reports $7.2bn profit

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 NOV 2023   12:35PM

Soaring interest rates bolstered Westpac home and business loan books which ultimately saw the bottom line jump by 26% to $7.2 billion.

The major bank's full-year performance to September reaped from $70 billion worth of home loans that transitioned from fixed to variable rates, forcing many customers to pay double the amount in mortgage repayments.

The number of Westpac customers experiencing financial difficulty was up 10% year on year, equating to 69,000 customers who needed reprieve from rising interest rates and cost-of-living pressures.

Some 13,000 customers are now in hardship arrangements. The number of customer calls in total, however, increased to over 210,00 during the period.

The bank is currently in trouble with ASIC for allegedly neglecting more than 200 customer hardship requests over a seven-year period. Westpac blames it on "technology failure".

ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court, alleging that it failed to respond to hardship notices within 21 days as required by law.

The bank has $547 billion in home and $218 billion in business loans on its books.

"While more customers are calling us, hardship levels remain at around half the numbers we saw during COVID and we are not yet seeing significant increases in customers falling behind on repayments. But this doesn't mean it's been an easy road. From experience we know customers prioritise paying their mortgage while cutting back their spending elsewhere," Westpac chief executive Peter King said.

The Specialist Businesses Division, which operates BT Panorama, Westpac Pacific, margin lending, and retail auto finance, contributed $605 million in profit.

Since its formation in May 2020, the division divested 10 business units. This year, it divested BT's personal and corporate superannuation funds and Advance Asset Management to Mercer Australia.

Assets for "packaged funds" decreased by $38.9 billion compared to 2022, primarily driven by $38.5 billion related to the sale of Advance Asset Management.

Superannuation assets decreased by $33.4 billion because of the successor fund transfer to the Mercer Super Trust.

BT Panorama flows increased by 7% to $129.9 billion.

Elsewhere, the bank has not quantified the liability for one of its lawsuits.

On 5 October 2023, Westpac defended a class action in the Federal Court of Australia against BT Funds Management (BTFM), Westpac Securities Administration (WSAL) and Westpac Life Insurance Services (TAL Life Insurance Services) (WLIS), a former Group subsidiary.

Superannuation fund members alleged that between October 2017 to April 2023, BTFM and WSAL failed to adhere to several obligations owed as superannuation trustees and that WLIS was knowingly concerned with the alleged contraventions. The quantum of the claim is unspecified.

Westpac announced it will undertake a $1.5 billion on-market share buyback. Westpac shares traded at $22.25 at the time of writing, about 4% lower than one year ago.

Read more: WestpacAdvance Asset ManagementASICBT PanoramaFederal CourtBT Funds ManagementMercer AustraliaPeter KingSpecialist Businesses Division
VIEW COMMENTS

