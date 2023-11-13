Wealth managers shirk cybersecurity priorities

An alarming number of small and large wealth managers are underprepared for cybersecurity breaches particularly when it comes to managing third-party providers, a new report from ASIC finds.

Wealth managers across the spectrum have a long way to go to prove that they are cyber resilient and actively protect their organisations from cybersecurity breaches, according to ASIC, which surveyed nearly 700 participants in its Spotlight on cyber report.

Of the 120 financial advice practices, 64 funds managers, and 12 superannuation funds canvassed, many exhibited well-developed capabilities in governance, risk management and information asset management.

However, some 29% of participants do not encrypt confidential information, while nearly the same number do not have controls to prevent unauthorised transmission of confidential information.

Not surprisingly, large organisations consistently self-report more mature cyber capabilities, while small organisations lag in supply chain risk management, data security, and consequence management.

Some 34% of small firms do not follow or benchmark against any cybersecurity standard, while 44% do not adequately perform risk assessments on third-party vendors.

On a wider scale, 69% of participants said they have minimal or no capabilities in supply chain and third-party risk management. More than half do not test cybersecurity incident responses with critical suppliers.

"Organisations should consider the risks introduced by external third parties. These parties could be vendors, suppliers, partners, contractors, or service providers with access to an organisation's internal or confidential information. Third-party relationships provide threat actors with easy access to an organisation's systems and networks," ASIC said.

"An organisation can implement robust cyber security measures for its internal networks and IT infrastructure. However, unless these efforts are extended to third parties, it will be exposed to supply chain vulnerabilities."

ASIC released preliminary findings of the survey in September, highlighting that 44% of participants are not managing third-party or supply-chain risks.

Latitude Financial and Perpetual are two firms that suffered cybersecurity breaches stemming from their lax controls over third-party vendors.

ASIC chair Joe Longo warned at the time that ASIC is taking a tougher stance against cyber breaches, cracking down on boards and senior leaders if they neglect these obligations.

"An effective cyber security strategy, and governance and risk framework, should help identify, manage, and mitigate cyber risks to a level that is within the risk tolerance of senior leadership and boards."