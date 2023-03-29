We need to be ready: APRA

APRA is looking to further safeguard Australia's banking system following recent global events, warning economic ripple effects can still be felt across the pond.

In an address on Tuesday, APRA chair John Lonsdale said no matter how resilient the nation's financial system is, what happens globally can still impact it to a greater or lesser extent.

"We need to be ready to act quickly, but we also need greater confidence than ever in the prudential safeguards we have in place," he said.

Lonsdale explained as the speed of crises accelerates, regulators have less time to respond and therefore noted a few areas which APRA will target.

"It may be that we need to look more closely at concentration risk in deposits and adjust requirements where an ADI has particularly high exposure to a particular industry or demographic," he said.

"These types of contemplations are already underway among international regulators."

Lonsdale added another way to prepare is to regularly and rigorously stress test the banking system.

"Using severe but plausible scenarios and examining the hypothetical impact," he explained.

APRA recently finished analysing the results of its latest stress test that covered the nation's 10 largest banks.

Lonsdale commented "the results give us some confidence."

"However, our work on building resilience in the system is never finished," he added.

Lonsdale further noted Australian financial institutions are also currently very focused on the threat of cyber-attacks and are working hard on their defences and responses to an event.

"But it's a big risk and the work is never complete. The threat is constantly evolving, as are the defences institutions can deploy to mitigate this risk," he said.

Speaking at the same event, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones explained the government is working across "four key limbs" when it comes to cybersecurity.

He said firstly, there is a need to limit the information flow at the source.

"My colleague Clare O'Neil, the minister for home affairs and cybersecurity, is working on a new cybersecurity strategy, setting out the path to achieve a secure online world for Australian businesses and individuals," he said.

Next, Jones pointed out the need to strengthen rapid identification and response to scams and frauds as they emerge, claiming Australia is "a decade behind."

He then went on to add transaction safety is another key theme and explained the government is focused on strengthening the regulatory framework around cryptocurrencies.

"And we know that reform to the regulatory framework around payments is long overdue, so we are building a strategic plan," he said.

The final limb, Jones said, is rectification.

"I do not support a blanket rule to pile all the impost of scam recovery onto our banks in all cases. It is not good enough to let scammers run wild and leave the banks to wear the costs," he said.

"Industry, including banks, should be held to a very high bar to protect consumers against scams."

He explained if banks don't meet the bar, then they should be on the hook to reimburse.

"However, if they've met that standard, and done what they can, they shouldn't still end up with the bill," he concluded.