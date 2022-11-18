We do get it: Levy

Michelle Levy has responded to suggestions there's been minimal financial adviser input to the Quality of Advice Review, saying there's a lot more going on behind the scenes than people realise.

Speaking on the Financial Standard podcast, Levy refuted the perceived lack of adviser input and described those involved in the review as a "great bunch of people with knowledge and expertise."

"There's a team from Treasury, a secretariat headed by an executive and has two deputies," explained Levy.

"Then there's a team of about another eight or so people, they have mixed backgrounds. There are a couple of lawyers, a couple of economists, and there's a former financial adviser in the team."

Misconceptions around the review panel have been brewing online with some claiming there's been no adviser involved.

Levy countered the claims and explained other members of the team have also come out of the private sector in different parts of the financial services industry.

"So, I think we do get it," she said.

"The team has done site visits with advisers; we have done a survey of advisers and we have met with dozens and dozens and dozens of advisers and their representative associations."

And while she recognises adviser input and representation matters, she reminded the industry of her main role.

"The financial advisers are providing advice, but my role is to work out how we can make advice more accessible and affordable," she said.

"So, my focus isn't on the advisers - it's on the consumers. That's something I encourage your listeners to really keep in mind."

In this episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Levy also addresses her proposed shift from the best interest duty, explaining why good advice is "more than acceptable", as well as concerns around financial advisers competing with non-relevant providers and what the Statement of Advice (SoA) might look like going forward.