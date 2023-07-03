Warakirri buys almond farm

Warakirri's Diversified Agriculture Fund has made its first exposure to the nut complex, purchasing an almond farm in Victoria.

In a $30 million off market deal, the fund's sixth investment is in the Sunraysia region on the Murray River and is one of the most land and water efficient large-scale almond orchards in the country, spanning over 350 planted hectares.

Its tenant partner, Bright Light Agribusiness Group, is one of the largest privately owned almond growers in the country.

"We're delighted to add another first-class horticulture asset and a further high-quality tenant partner to the fund," Warakirri portfolio manager Steve Jarrot said.

The Bright Light Group own and operate almond orchards across the Sunraysia region and have recently completed development of a new, state-of-the-art-facility, to become only the fourth integrated grower, processer, and marketer of almonds in Australia.

According to Jarrot, the asset adds new exposure to one of the fund's key target sectors, and valuable geographic diversification to the portfolio.

"We look forward to working with the Bright Light team on this stand-out property," he said.

The almond farm acquisition takes the fund's strategy beyond a $100 million portfolio value milestone.

In December last year, Warakirri announced a partnership with Australian Vintage Limited (AVG) as well as the purchase of two large scale vineyards for $62.5 million.