Vanguard unveils positive impact fund

Vanguard Australia has launched a global positive impact equities fund that aims to outperform the broad global equities market with a "measurable impact on global environmental and social challenges."

The Vanguard Active Positive Impact Fund is a concentrated fund that identifies high-quality growth companies that are driving solutions to global issues, as well as their significant expertise in fundamental equity research. Vanguard has appointed Baillie Gifford to manage the fund.

"The fund is what we would call a dual-objective fund," Vanguard Australia head of product Evan Reedman said.

"The underlying product has been designed to both have a financial objective which a long-term investor will find attractive but also to have that impact objective with impacts around social inclusion and education, environment and resource needs, healthcare and quality of life, and lifting at is generically call the base of the pyramid - the needs of those poorer communities and lower socio-economic brackets."

Baillie Gifford actively manages the portfolio of typically 25 to 50 global companies seeking long-term outperformance and positive impact. Reedman noted the portfolio currently holds approximately 35 companies.

The fund aims to hold securities for at least five years and actively seeks to measure the positive impacts of the investment activity.

"It is a very concentrated portfolio - it is the most concentrated portfolio we offer in Australia," Reedman said.

"Baillie Gifford are looking to choose and partner with companies that can benefit from that additional capital benefit to achieve the outcomes that they're looking for. It's a deliberate strategy."

Baillie Gifford believes that investment returns and impact go "hand in hand", Baillie Gifford head of Australia Rosemary Shannon said.

"In seeking out companies whose products and services are providing solutions to global challenges, we believe a proactive investment approach can also be the basis of attractive investment returns," she said.

"Everyone wants to make a difference, and capital thoughtfully and responsibly deployed is a powerful mechanism for change."

With the launch of the Vanguard Active Positive Impact Fund, Vanguard Australia's ESG product range now includes three ETFs and five managed funds, Vanguard said.

"We're trying to provide investors with choice in a market where everybody has a different view on what their version of ESG looks like," Reedman said.

"It's important to provide investors with as many choices as possible without going down the product proliferation path where there are so many choices where it becomes paralysing.

"As we see strategies that we think meet investor needs that we have conviction in, we will look to bring more of those to the Australian market."

The new fund will be available to investors on the Vanguard Personal Investor platform for a management fee of 0.79%, low when compared to similar funds in its category. Vanguard will list the fund on third party platforms "in due course."