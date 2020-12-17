Vanguard fund hits US$1trn

A Vanguard equities fund ended November with $1.3 trillion in total assets, in an unprecedented feat in funds management.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund has been around since 1992 and follows a passive style of investing, with turnover rate limited to about 4%.

"We take very seriously our responsibility as stewards of our clients' investments and are grateful that investors continue to entrust their assets to Vanguard. At Vanguard, growth is an outcome, not a goal," a spokesperson said.

"We are pleased that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund's combination of low costs, broad diversification, low turnover, tax-efficiency, and simplicity has brought value to investors worldwide."

Vanguard makes the fund available via an unlisted fund and an ETF. It is priced at 14bps a year in expense ratio.

To put things into perspective, Australia's largest superannuation fund AustralianSuper which invests in many asset classes outside of equities, only just hit $200 billion and is estimated to not reach the trillion-dollar mark until 2027.