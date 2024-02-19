VanEck failed to disclose influencer's role in ETF launch: SEC

VanEck will pay US$1.75 million ($2.7m) to settle a case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged the investment manager failed to disclose the involvement of an influencer in the launch of an ETF in 2021.

In the US, VanEck Associates Corporation has agreed to pay the fine to settle charges that it failed to disclose a social media influencer's role in the February 2021 launch of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE: BUZZ).

The ETF tracks the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index, which comprises the 75 large cap US stocks with "the highest degree of positive investor sentiment bullish perception based on content aggregated from online sources including social media, news articles, blog posts and other alternative datasets."

The stocks currently include Tesla, Netflix, Amazon, Starbucks, Nike, Goldman Sachs, Visa Inc, Spotify, and ServiceNow, among others.

According to the SEC, VanEck was aware Buzz Holdings, the company behind the index, planned to retain a "well-known and controversial" influencer to promote the index in connection with the ETF's launch.

While the SEC does not name the influencer, it does refer to the person as being "known for commenting on sports, investing, and other topics," and the ETF's launch was announced on Twitter by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who also has an ownership stake in Buzz Holdings.

"To incentivise the influencer's marketing and promotion efforts, the proposed licensing fee structure included a sliding scale linked to the size of the fund so, as the fund grew, the index provider would receive a greater percentage of the management fee the fund paid to VanEck Associates," the SEC said.

If the fund reached US$1.25 billion ($1.91bn) within 18 months of its launch, Buzz Holdings would receive as much as 60% of the management fee, documents show.

The SEC said VanEck also made misrepresentations to its own board about the arrangement, including failing to disclose the sliding scale. It also said that a PR firm retained by VanEck advised the public would likely assume Portnoy was a spokesperson for the ETF, however the board was apparently not made aware of this or informed that Portnoy's controversial views might be associated with the product.

"Fund boards rely on advisers to provide accurate disclosures, especially when involving issues that can impact the advisory contract... VanEck Associates' disclosure failures concerning this high-profile fund launch limited the board's ability to consider the economic impact of the licensing arrangement and the involvement of a prominent social media influencer as it evaluated VanEck Associates' advisory contract for the fund, co-chief of the SEC enforcement division's asset management unit Andrew Dean said.

As at 16 February 2024, the fund had US$62 million ($94.9m) in net assets.