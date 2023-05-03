Newspaper icon
Uptick in adviser numbers: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023   12:37PM

The financial advice industry bucked the trend for the first time in more than three years, adding 626 advisers during the March 2023 quarter.

A new report by Rainmaker Information shows that the advice profession gained several advisers in the non-aligned and super fund-aligned channels.

"It remains to be seen whether this uptick in adviser numbers signals a recovery, or that the sharp December 2022 quarterly decline was a rogue figure," Rainmaker said.

Boutique non-aligned AFSLs were the winners, attracting almost all the new advisers during the quarter. Oracle Advisory, Interprac, Advice Evolution, Zurich Assure and Siria Group experienced the most rapid growth over the period.

A snapshot of year-on-year activity paints a different picture as the total adviser population decreased by 8.2% to 16,155. Only 93 advisers joined the industry within this timeframe.

Over the 12-month period, a net 1447 financial advisers exited the sector.

The number of aligned financial advisers fell by 12%, while the non-aligned segment fell by just 6%. Overall, there are 10,315 active non-aligned advisers comprising 64% of the sector.

Synchron Advice is the largest non-aligned licensee with 295 advisers and $4.2 million in funds under advice.

Alliance Wealth (279), Count Financial (271), Ord Minnett (269), Capstone Financial Planning (259), Lifespan Financial Planning (258), SMSF Advisers Network (241), Fortnum Private Wealth (213), Shaw and Partners (174), and Infocus Securities (172) make up the top 10 non-aligned licensees.

Insignia continues to be the largest financial advice brand with 1326 advisers. AMP comes in second place with 989 advisers. Together, they hold 14% of the market.

The platform most frequently used by advisers are Colonial First Choice, BT Panorama and Macquarie Warp, Perpetual WealthFocus, North and Asgard.

