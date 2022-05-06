UBS promotes local real estate head

John Mowat, the current head of Australian real estate at UBS Asset Management, is taking on a regional leadership role.

UBS has promoted Mowat to head of real estate, APAC. He will also retain his responsibilities as the local real estate lead.

Having joined the firm in 2010, Mowat has worked in both the EMEA and APAC regions during his 18-year career.

Prior to UBS, Mowat was at AXA Real Estate in both London and Budapest.

He has been a member of the AM Australia Management Forum for the past seven years and stepped in to head the AM Australia and NZ business on an interim basis last year.

"Mowat will play a key role in contributing to UBS AM's momentum in the APAC region, further expanding the firm's client franchise and managing money for top tier global institutional clients," UBS said.