Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms

Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reformsBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023 12:29PM
Read more: QAR, ASIC, Corporate Collective Investment Vehicles, Quality of Advice Review, Stephen Jones
The $2.7 trillion managed investment scheme industry is set for a shakeup as a new review is proposing changes that include amending financial thresholds, and liquidity and insolvency requirements.
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has opened consultations, asking if the regulatory framework that managed investment schemes operate in is protecting investors from unnecessary financial risk.
Managed investment schemes are typically structured as unit trusts that either focus on a single asset class or are multi-asset schemes. They do not include listed investment companies, debentures or shares issued by a body corporate, certain partnerships or direct purchases of shares or other equities or investments operated by a bank like a term deposit.
The superannuation sector invests 55% of members' money in managed funds (excluding self-managed superannuation funds).
One area the review will consider is the appropriate threshold for wholesale clients.
Currently, under the product value test, a client who invests in a financial product worth $500,000 or more is considered a wholesale investor. Under the individual wealth test, a person who has net assets of at least $2.5 million or a gross income of at least $250,000 per year in the last two financial years, verified by a certificate given by a qualified accountant, is considered a wholesale investor.
The review is asking if the thresholds for the two tests should be increased and at what value. It asks if certain assets be excluded when determining an individual's net assets for the purposes of the individual wealth test.
The Quality of Advice Review highlighted issues with the wholesale client financial thresholds, claiming they were too low and that clients lacked understanding about what the consequences of being a wholesale client entails. Consequently, the QAR recommended introducing written consent requirements for wholesale clients who meet the net assets or gross income thresholds of the individual wealth test.
The QAR recommends this consent should be obtained before the financial product or service is provided to the wholesale client and should be additional to the accountant's certificate that is currently required.
The obligations of responsible entities are up for review, as is ASIC's ability to direct a responsible entity to amend a scheme's constitution to meet the minimum content requirements, similar to the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicles (CCIV) regime.
Auditors will come under the spotlight as the review proposes they should be "legislatively required to meet minimum qualitative standards when conducting compliance plan audits".
For managed investment schemes that hold real property, the fact that they are subject to dual jurisdictions should be reviewed.
The federal government has responsibility for regulating financial products while states and territories are responsible for real property.
"The overlap between jurisdictions overseeing these types of arrangements can create complexities due to the legal and regulatory frameworks that investors and product issuers must navigate to ensure compliance with both sets of laws," the consultation paper shows.
The other areas to be examined include whether certain schemes should be marketed and sold to retail clients; their appropriate liquidity requirements; and if an insolvency regime should be introduced.
The consultation period ends on September 29.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Sequoia hires chief operating officer
Blackwattle selects Apex Group for administration
Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund services
Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD