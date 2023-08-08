Newspaper icon
Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023   12:29PM

The $2.7 trillion managed investment scheme industry is set for a shakeup as a new review is proposing changes that include amending financial thresholds, and liquidity and insolvency requirements.

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has opened consultations, asking if the regulatory framework that managed investment schemes operate in is protecting investors from unnecessary financial risk.

Managed investment schemes are typically structured as unit trusts that either focus on a single asset class or are multi-asset schemes. They do not include listed investment companies, debentures or shares issued by a body corporate, certain partnerships or direct purchases of shares or other equities or investments operated by a bank like a term deposit.

The superannuation sector invests 55% of members' money in managed funds (excluding self-managed superannuation funds).

One area the review will consider is the appropriate threshold for wholesale clients.

Currently, under the product value test, a client who invests in a financial product worth $500,000 or more is considered a wholesale investor. Under the individual wealth test, a person who has net assets of at least $2.5 million or a gross income of at least $250,000 per year in the last two financial years, verified by a certificate given by a qualified accountant, is considered a wholesale investor.

The review is asking if the thresholds for the two tests should be increased and at what value. It asks if certain assets be excluded when determining an individual's net assets for the purposes of the individual wealth test.

The Quality of Advice Review highlighted issues with the wholesale client financial thresholds, claiming they were too low and that clients lacked understanding about what the consequences of being a wholesale client entails. Consequently, the QAR recommended introducing written consent requirements for wholesale clients who meet the net assets or gross income thresholds of the individual wealth test.

The QAR recommends this consent should be obtained before the financial product or service is provided to the wholesale client and should be additional to the accountant's certificate that is currently required.

The obligations of responsible entities are up for review, as is ASIC's ability to direct a responsible entity to amend a scheme's constitution to meet the minimum content requirements, similar to the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicles (CCIV) regime.

Auditors will come under the spotlight as the review proposes they should be "legislatively required to meet minimum qualitative standards when conducting compliance plan audits".

For managed investment schemes that hold real property, the fact that they are subject to dual jurisdictions should be reviewed.

The federal government has responsibility for regulating financial products while states and territories are responsible for real property.

"The overlap between jurisdictions overseeing these types of arrangements can create complexities due to the legal and regulatory frameworks that investors and product issuers must navigate to ensure compliance with both sets of laws," the consultation paper shows.

The other areas to be examined include whether certain schemes should be marketed and sold to retail clients; their appropriate liquidity requirements; and if an insolvency regime should be introduced.

The consultation period ends on September 29.

