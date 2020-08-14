NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   12:12PM

Australian Unity, Lakehouse and Plato were among the Australian equity wholesale managed funds that managed to outperform the index in the latest Rainmaker Information analysis to June end.

Australian Unity Platypus Australian Equities came out on top in the large cap category and returned 14.4% per annum over three years against the ASX 200 index of 5.2% over the same period. This was followed by Hyperion Australian Growth Companies at 12.5% and Bennelong Australian Equities Fund at 12.1%.

From the small cap sector, Lake House Companies Fund returned 23.5% per annum over three years against the ASX 200 Small Ordinaries index of $6.1%.

SGH Emerging Companies Fund came in second at 16.7% and the Lincoln Wholesale Australian Growth Fund at 16.6%.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Rainmaker executive director, research and compliance Alex Dunnin said: "The results show that fund managers are very efficient at running Australian equities, exceeding the index on a regular and reliable basis."

The income focused Australian equities suffered with the Plato Australian Shares Income Fund coming first in the category with 6.8% per annum over three years, managing to outperform the ASX 200 index by 1.6%.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The Legg Mason Martin Currie Real Income Fund returned 1.6% followed by Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield Fund at 1.1%.

Dunnin said the high performing Australian equities results were further evidenced in super fund returns.

From the growth sector, IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust took out the first spot with 7.4% per annum over three years against the sector median of 3.8%. Two Vanguard funds followed behind - high growth and growth, at 6.9% and 6.6% respectively.

From the balanced sector Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund returned 7.5% per annum over three years, IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust returned 6.9% and BlackRock Tactical Growth Fund returned 6.2% against the sector median of 4.6%.

Legg Mason Martin Currie Tactical Allocation Fund led the dynamic asset allocation sector with 7.2% over a three year period against the sector median of 2.5%. BMO Pyrford Global Absolute Return came in second at 5.1%.

Read more: ASXAustralian UnityPlatoIOOFLakehouseLegg Mason Martin CurrieRainmaker InformationVanguardAlex DunninBennelongBlackRockBMO PyrfordHyperionMacquariePlatypus
