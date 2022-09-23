Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   5:32PM

Lifetime annuities have often been set and forget products - very stable, very predictable and linked to one asset with total inflexibility - but that's completely changed, Generation Life chief executive Grant Hackett said.

The perception of traditional lifetime annuities has been quite negative over the decade, the retirement product marred by its linkage to CPI in a contracting interest rate environment.

"Also, once you're in the type of product, linked to a return, that's it. There's no more advice to be able to give, there's no more optionality for the client if their risk profile is changing or if the broader financial landscape is changing around them," Hackett said.

Though this is no longer the case, as Hackett explained, you can now create more value within the product by not securing the investment risk forever, having investment returns linked to the income that's generated from the product according to its unit price. Thereby, affording the flexibility to be able to change within those investments as risk profiles change or as market volatility takes hold.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Prior to 2017, legislation required that lifetime annuities had to be stable in income or improving an income over time. But subsequent reform now permits lifetime annuities to have income that rises and falls from one year to the next.

"That's changed the game and the reason we needed to change the game is because when it comes to retirement, we're seeing so much more money in that system without an adequate number of products able to efficiently maximise the income generated over the course of retirement," Hackett remarked.

"Therefore, we've seen providers starting to come out with pooled products, products with guarantees, investment-linked, linked to a single investment and market-linked products."

Hackett noted that there's real change afoot in the product set when it comes to lifetime annuities. Moreover, he's expectant of strong legislative tailwinds that will arise because of the government's intent to ensure money from account-based pensions is being fully utilised.

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.

Read more: Grant HackettGeneration LifeAssociation of Financial AdvisersAFAFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Burgeoning challenges of the advice industry: Padua
The untold story of adviser education
AFA president positive on industry outlook
FPA Congress a chance to 'reunite, reset'
Adviser of the Year named
No escaping volatility: AMP
AFA Thrive Conference kicks off
The time for change is now: Jones
AFA award finalists named
The time is right: AFA chief

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

OCT
5

Assessing Death and TPD Claims 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.