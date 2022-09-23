Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset

Lifetime annuities have often been set and forget products - very stable, very predictable and linked to one asset with total inflexibility - but that's completely changed, Generation Life chief executive Grant Hackett said.

The perception of traditional lifetime annuities has been quite negative over the decade, the retirement product marred by its linkage to CPI in a contracting interest rate environment.

"Also, once you're in the type of product, linked to a return, that's it. There's no more advice to be able to give, there's no more optionality for the client if their risk profile is changing or if the broader financial landscape is changing around them," Hackett said.

Though this is no longer the case, as Hackett explained, you can now create more value within the product by not securing the investment risk forever, having investment returns linked to the income that's generated from the product according to its unit price. Thereby, affording the flexibility to be able to change within those investments as risk profiles change or as market volatility takes hold.

Prior to 2017, legislation required that lifetime annuities had to be stable in income or improving an income over time. But subsequent reform now permits lifetime annuities to have income that rises and falls from one year to the next.

"That's changed the game and the reason we needed to change the game is because when it comes to retirement, we're seeing so much more money in that system without an adequate number of products able to efficiently maximise the income generated over the course of retirement," Hackett remarked.

"Therefore, we've seen providers starting to come out with pooled products, products with guarantees, investment-linked, linked to a single investment and market-linked products."

Hackett noted that there's real change afoot in the product set when it comes to lifetime annuities. Moreover, he's expectant of strong legislative tailwinds that will arise because of the government's intent to ensure money from account-based pensions is being fully utilised.

