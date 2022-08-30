The unintended consequences of the performance test

While the annual Your Future, Your Super performance test is focused on stamping out underperformance, its impact on industry consolidation is likely already shifting, according to KPMG.

The results of the second annual performance test are expected to be released this week. Last year saw 13 products fail, 10 of which have since merged or are in the process of doing so; the first iteration of the test achieved its intention, pushing smaller and underperforming funds to consider their future sustainability and members' best interests.

However, KPMG partner, actuarial and financial risk Platon Chris says the test now presents a challenge for APRA and trustees.

One of the main reasons, he suggests, is because funds that have already undertaken substantial mergers or achieved significant size may not be looking to undertake any further merger activity.

"Recent large fund mergers are likely to focus on getting the strategy, integration and operating models in place before they can be in a position to enter additional agreements with new funds," Chris said.

"Equally, the more stable mega funds can become more selective about how they grow their funds and the opportunities they pursue."

This would leave those funds in need of a merger partner with fewer options, possibly at the detriment of the members still within the underperformers.

Further, Chris believes the test has changed the way in which super funds consider and ultimately undertake mergers, saying historically mergers have occurred based on strong synergies, aligned investment philosophies and similar membership. However, as more funds fail or expect to fail the performance test, the drivers of mergers are changing and determining whether a merger is in members' best interests will become increasingly challenging.

"Funds who fail the performance test and don't have resources to work through the underperformance issues, may not be able to find a timely alternative solution before members start to 'vote with their feet' and leave the fund, opening up potential liquidity issues for the remaining members, and thereby reducing the appeal of the fund even more to any potential suitors," Chris said.

"Evidence suggests that members do take action against under performing funds, with some of those who failed in 2021 experiencing higher than average net member outflows."

This might impact mergers already underway and could even cause them to fail as potential merger partners reassess the impact of taking on the underperforming fund on its existing members, he said, adding that this would place additional strain on the underperforming fund looking to secure a more sustainable future for members.

The performance test is to be reviewed by Treasury following the release of this year's results as part of its wider review of the Your Future, Your Super regime.