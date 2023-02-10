The great super cover up is over: Bragg

The government's controversial superannuation regulations that allowed less transparency in super fund payments to unions have been quashed.

A motion from Senators Jacqui Lambie and Nick McKim to disallow the proposed regulations passed in the Senate, 42 votes to 21.

As such, the rules requiring super funds to itemise and disclose information about their spending of members' money will remain intact.

Last year, the government legislated that super funds' non-political donations would be aggregated and not individually itemised.

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones argued this would strike the right balance between reducing the regulatory burden on funds and public expectations of transparency.

Though, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg slammed the relaxed disclosure requirements.

He claimed that super funds had covered up hundreds of millions in related party transactions and millions in payments to unions.

"This is a disgrace, and the Senate should not have allowed this to happen," Bragg said.

Following the Lambie disallowance, Bragg stated that the Senate has delivered a massive defeat to the government for vested interests.

The reinstatement of fully transparent requirements is a great development for super, he added.

Meanwhile, Senator McKim said the government needs to fix up the mess that is superannuation annual member meeting notices.

"They [the government] need to bring forward legislation or regulation requiring APRA to publish relevant expenditure by all superannuation funds, for political purposes and for profit, all in the one place," McKim said.