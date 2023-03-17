TAA urges active recruitment for industry sustainability

The Advisers Association (TAA) is urging the industry to proactively attract more entrants to the profession, starting by working closely with universities and education providers.

TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald said advisers should think laterally about raising awareness about the profession among the young generation.

"The 2022 longitudinal graduate outcomes survey revealed that some people graduating from some undergraduate programs are underemployed in the short term - that is, four to six months after graduating," he said.

"Graduates of study areas such as mathematics, computing and information systems, accounting, business management, banking and finance, economics, and law had short-term, full-time employment outcomes of around 80%."

One area that needs to be improved is the Professional Year, he said, which takes up a significant amount of time and money for licensees, particularly those on a smaller scale.

Macdonald suggested that advisers could work with educators, technology providers, licensees, and practices to develop programs that make the supervision, recording and assessment of PY requirements easier and more consistent.

"When you're a small AFSL, supervising graduates often means you can't be as productive in your business. You also obviously have to pay them. The flip side is that employing graduates is likely to be more affordable than hiring experienced advisers, and they're likely to be tech savvy, which could lead to greater business efficiencies," he said.

To stem the number of highly experienced advisers leaving in droves, he suggested that they should be allowed to practise without having to meet the new education requirements potentially until 2035 - subject to certain criteria.

The criteria could include passing the adviser exam; having a minimum of 15 years' experience as at 31 December 2021; and possessing a competency assessment at AQF7 level or above, he said.

Education providers could, for example, be encouraged to create training specifically for older advisers, in the same way that driver education programs have been created to help those over the age of 75 keep their licences.

All in all, MacDonald is calling for unity among all advisers.

"Like any other profession, we need to reimagine and redevelop our own future, rather than relying entirely on governments and lawmakers. We need to do it together and we need to do it now," he said.