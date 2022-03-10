Sydney Airport deal completes

The Sydney Aviation Alliance (SAA) has announced the completed $32 billion acquisition of Sydney Airport.

Comprising the IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund, the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper and Global Infrastructure Partners, the Australian-led SAA consortium also includes UniSuper (who elected to roll its existing investment in Sydney Airport last year).

IFM Investors chief executive and SAA spokesperson David Neal said the consortium is delighted to be investing in Sydney Airport on behalf of millions of Australians.

"Sydney Airport is a world-class infrastructure asset that plays an integral role in connecting Sydney and New South Wales with Australia and the world," Neal said.

"SAA looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders - including airlines, government and the community - to support the strong recovery of the global aviation industry."

Sydney Airport is arguably Australia's most important domestic and international gateway, connecting the city to more than 90 destinations around the world and handled over 44 million passengers in 2019.

Under SAA ownership, the group believes that Sydney Airport will benefit from its access to long-term capital and industry expertise and will continue to be operated for the long-term benefit of local communities, passengers, airline customers, employees and the broader economy.