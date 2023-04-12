Newspaper icon
SVB, Signature Bank securities up for sale

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 APR 2023   12:42PM

A BlackRock subsidiary has been tasked with disposing the mortgage-backed assets of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that collectively amount to US$104 billion ($156.2bn).

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation recently announced that it retained BlackRock Financial Market Advisory to sell the securities of the two collapsed banks.

Signature Bank has about US$27 billion while SVB has US$87 billion in securities comprising agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralised-mortgage obligations, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The FDIC called on interested parties looking to purchase the securities, saying that the process "will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimise the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions".

The US$209 billion SVB collapsed in mid-March, marking the second largest failure in US history by assets.

Listed on the NASDAQ in 2004, Signature Bank had total assets of about US$110 billion and was said to be used by several cryptocurrency companies.

The FDIC was born in response to thousands of bank failures that occurred from the 1920s, acting as an independent agency of the federal government.

Mandated with the job of maintaining stability and calm in the financial system, it aims to do so by insuring deposits, managing receiverships, and supervising financial institutions' activity.

