Executive Appointments
Superannuation fund appoints co-founder
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   12:23PM

Future Super has promoted Kirstin Hunter to co-founder, with responsibility for the business' strategy and growth.

Hunter has worked with the fund for over three years starting as the chief operations officer in 2018 and moving up to managing director and board member in 2018.

Future Super, which does not invest in fossil fuels, has about $1.44 billion in total assets across its superannuation and investment business on behalf of about 25,000 clients.

The fund said the move to co-founder will see Kirstin responsible for business growth through identifying market opportunities, developing strategic business plans and continuing in building Future Super's market positioning as a fossil-fuel free fund.

"Kirstin has been integral in shaping Future Super to be Australia's strongest performing fund on the market in the past twelve months," Future Super co-founder and chief executive Simon Sheikh said.

"Her passion for ethics and equality are infectious and will be key in propelling the Future Super story further so that we can build a prosperous future, free from climate change and inequality."

Future Super was set up in 2014 by Sheikh, a former candidate for Australian Greens and a former leader of GetUp.

The fund was planning to raise money earlier this year but postponed the raise into the next financial year.

Future SuperKirstin HunterSimon Sheikh
