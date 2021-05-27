NEWS
Executive Appointments

Superannuation consultant seeks new chief

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021   12:39PM

A superannuation consultancy is looking for a new chief executive as it restructures its business.

QMV's current chief executive Mark Vaughan will move to an executive director role and retain his board seat.

The firm has appointed Lawson Delaney to find the replacement.

QMV said the restructure comes as it pursues international clients for its data quality solution Investigate. It will start with the United Kingdom.

Vaughan's new role will focus on establishing the strategy for global expansion, with immediate focus on its UK prospects.

"The new CEO will head QMV's core advisory and consulting business alongside our technology and legal subsidiaries.," Vaughan said.

"Continuing to grow capability and scale is a priority, as is entering targeted geographical markets and industries."

QMV was founded in 2008 and consults for superannuation, wealth management and insurance industries.

