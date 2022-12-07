Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 DEC 2022   12:29PM

Australia's compulsory superannuation system is one factor that has helped weather the global macro storm, explained SG Hiscock & Company portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Tadgell explained that Australia's super system has helped stabilise the population and economy.

"Superannuation, among other things, has generated a fair degree of social harmony in a relative sense," he said.

"If you work hard here, you're going to have a savings pool at the end of the day because you have 10% or 12% of your salary put into super. In a lot of countries, if you don't work hard, you end up potentially with very little."

Tadgell pointed out that kind of financial insecurity breeds social disharmony, contributes to a greater divide between political polarisation in politics and breeds the debate around inequality, which all work towards destabilising the system.

"What then needs to happen is you get more radical policies, and then you get handouts. Fiscal policy has to come in and try to address some of those social imbalances," he commented.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

"In Australia, we're in a fortunate position, we have a government balance sheet that allows us to put welfare initiates in place and in addition to that I think compulsory super creates a strong framework and is why Australia is as it is in terms of a stable economic system."

He explained that super is not the only reason for strong economic growth.

"Other contributing factors are population growth, the fact that we've got a lot of what the world wants in terms of soft and hard commodities," Tadgell said.

"And that is fed into 30 years of uninterrupted economic growth and contributed to the fact that we haven't had a recession."

Tadgell questioned the possible reason behind the long-standing stability, saying: "Is that good luck, good management, a function of a strong political system and robust democracy, or a strong superannuation system?"

"I'd say all those things contribute to it. But I think it's important to recognise a lot of countries don't have that superannuation system and that is something that is an important characteristic of making Australia what it is."

Looking ahead, it's not clear if the nation will swerve a possible 2023 recession, but Tadgell said Australia is in a better position than Europe and the US.

"I think it's really a difficult call," he said.

"The existential question at the moment is how far central banks will have to push interest rates to get inflation under control. And the higher they push interest rates, the bigger the risk that we have an economic downturn."

He said tighter financial conditions will add to a bigger drag on demand leading to a slump in growth and a potential increase in unemployment.

"Clearly what government and central banks are trying to do at the moment is rein in inflation and create a soft landing where we don't see a rise in unemployment, and it doesn't destroy growth to the point which will go into recession," he commented.

Rate increases are intended to take the heat out of the economy and slow the demand, however, Tadgell said the question is whether it can be done in a manner that creates a soft landing versus a hard landing.

"Now, history would suggest that when you get inflation like this, it has led to recession," he explained.

"Whether it's going to be a deep recession, that's certainly not our view but whether we get a technical recession, I think it's incredibly hard to call from here."

Yesterday the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked cash rates a further 25bp to 3.10%.

"And it looks like they're signaling that they're going to have to put up rates again next year that's going to have put pressure on financial conditions and households," Tadgell said.

"But whether it cascades dramatically into lower profit growth causing companies to cut costs and run the risk of unemployment, the usual spiral into recession, is the question."

Read more: SuperannuationHamish TadgellSG HiscockReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical lowers fees
Crescent Wealth responds to PDS error criticism
Religious carve outs for faith-based super funds are dead
Crescent Wealth misreports indirect costs, breaches regulatory standards
Super fund reporting requirements 'a dog's breakfast'
'Our fears were warranted': Chant West proposes YFYS alternative
HESTA commits $240m to build-to-rent pipeline
Affordable housing investments a win-win: ISA
Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier
Super is enabling private market democratisation: PGIM

Editor's Choice

Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's compulsory superannuation system is one factor that has helped weather the global macro storm, explained SG Hiscock & Company portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell.

Former financial adviser charged with fraud

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A former financial adviser has been convicted of fraud after using false documents to obtain a financial advantage.

Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Barrenjoey has launched a new social purpose portfolio management company, Community Capital, with a cornerstone investment from Australian Retirement Trust.

RBA bumps up cash rate

ANDREW MCKEAN
As forecast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by another 25 basis points.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.