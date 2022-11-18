Super is enabling private market democratisation: PGIM

Superannuation funds are playing a huge role in democratising private markets, making them more accessible to retail investors, PGIM vice president, head of thematic research Shehriyar Antia told Financial Standard.

"Until recently, private markets have been the sole domain of institutional investors and ultra-high net worth households. The majority of retail investors have had very little access to these diversification benefits and attractive risk return profiles that private markets can offer," Antia said.

"But increasingly, retirement schemes that are professionally managed, such as Australian super funds are creating responsible and viable paths for retail investors to participate in these investment opportunities. They do this by aligning long term time horizon investors with the nature of investments in private markets."

While retail investors stand to gain from the diversification benefits associated with unlisted assets, arguably they are also benefited, albeit implicitly, by the less frequent pricing of private assets.

"When it comes to the less frequent pricing of private assets, for certain kinds of investors, such as defined benefit plans, pensions, or institutional investors, this is a feature of private markets, this is not a bug. Some investors like that private markets are repriced on a lagged basis, especially on the way down," Antia said.

"Private markets that are slower to reprice can provide a bit of a ballast on their on their portfolio valuation when stock and bond prices are gyrating and plummeting, which has certainly been the case this year."

According to APRA, MySuper funds allocated approximately 20% of assets to private equity, unlisted property and unlisted infrastructure, on 31 December 2021. Looking abroad, since 2001, US pensions have doubled their allocations to alternative assets to over 20%.

Speaking on how much more room there is for private market asset allocations to grow, Antia said every investor has a unique answer to this question, though the answer primarily has to do with liquidity needs, which market gyrations have brought back into frame.

"Investors need to really understand that the trade-off for investing in illiquid assets is a lack of lack of liquidity. They need to make sure that they have a sufficiently sophisticated framework for modelling and understanding, and stressing the liquidity needs of their portfolio," he said.

"This kind of model can get very complicated very, very quickly, but at a high-level, investors need a framework that enables them to look at all aspects of their portfolio, both the public as well as the private. The framework needs to be customisable, incorporate the unique liquidity needs of their fund, and be sufficiently sophisticated enough to stress portfolios under a range of market and economic conditions and situations."

Pertinently, as previously reported by Financial Standard, APRA has released updated guidance on investment governance for super trustees. The new draft prudential guidelines lay out new requirements for liquidity management, stress testing and valuations practices.