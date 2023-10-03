Super funds offer merger update

While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

In February, CBA Group Super announced it was exploring a merger with ART, before signing a non-binding heads of agreement on June 27.

The final, binding agreement is expected to be reached this month, with CBA Group Super telling members the merger will take place in two phases.

First, members and other beneficiaries with entitlements in Retirement Access and Accumulate Plus and those with defined benefit (other than lifetime pension) entitlements will be moved to ART on November 4. Meanwhile, the second phase is expected to occur in the first half of 2024 and involves the transfer of members currently receiving lifetime pension entitlements.

"The Group Super trustee decided to split the merger due to the complexity of the different divisions of fund. The majority of the fund's divisions are reasonably straightforward and can be merged in a short timeframe," CBA Group Super said.

"The defined benefit lifetime pensions are more complex and as a result will be merged in the first half of 2024."

All members will sit within the CBA Group Super Plan in ART, the update notes. For those members that don't wish to join ART, they will have until October 25 to transfer their retirement savings elsewhere.

As part of the merger, CBA Group Super said most members will see a decrease in insurance premiums across death, TPD, and salary continuance cover. Death and TPD premiums are expected to drop by an average of 26%, while those paid for salary continuance cover will decrease an average of 6%.

It was also recently confirmed that, after consultation with the federal treasurer, assistant treasurer and Treasury, the Commonwealth Banks Act 1959 was amended to allow for the continuation of the Commonwealth Government Guarantee for defined benefit members under ART.

The Commonwealth Government Guarantee applies to those who were CBA Group Super members prior to the bank's privatisation on 19 July 1996 and guarantees the payment of super and employer contributions.