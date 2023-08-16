Super funds lobby for super tax reform

Twelve industry super funds have called on the federal government to urgently reform a superannuation tax offset to prevent low-income workers from being penalised.

The group of funds, which include Aware Super, Cbus, HESTA, and AustralianSuper, together with Women In Super, say that by making the changes, it will end one of the gendered inequalities in superannuation that disproportionately punish women financially.

The Low Income Superannuation Tax Offset (LISTO) is a superannuation payment for workers on low incomes to ensure that they are not the only Australians paying more tax on their super than on their take home pay. Some 63% of all low-income workers receiving the LISTO are women. The LISTO was originally aligned with the low-income tax bracket at $37,000. This tax bracket has now increased to $45,000, but the LISTO has stayed at $37,000.

According to the group, the government should raise the LISTO income threshold from $37,000 to $45,000, and introduce a mechanism to ensure that the eligibility for the LISTO is permanently aligned with changes to the second tax bracket.

The cap on how much LISTO is paid should increase from $500 to $640 and that the compulsory super to the Parental Leave Pay scheme should be extended.

Industry Super Australia found that a 30-year-old woman earning $40,000 a year would be up to $56,170 better off at retirement if the LISTO cap went up to $640 and aligned the threshold with the $45,000 income tax bracket.

Over a million workers earn between $37,000 and $45,000 each year and are currently missing out on this payment which will have a significant impact on their super balance at retirement, while around 632,000 are women, ISA modelling found.

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder said: "This has been on the agenda for a long time. It is time for action as too many women who take on caring responsibilities are being negatively impacted in retirement. There is no one simple fix for this, but it is imperative that despite the need for budget discipline we keep making progress. Paying super on government parental leave and making tax on super fairer for low-income earners will make a difference."

Women in Super chief executive Jo Kowalczyk said to ignore this simple change means the lowest-paid women are essentially paying for the retirement of higher income earners who are receiving far more generous support.

"It's grossly unfair that low-income workers - most of whom are women - are the only Australians paying more tax on super than on their take home pay. More than half a million Australian women earn between $37,000 and $45,000, and these simple changes will have a major positive impact on their super balances," she said.