NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds failing on animal protection

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 FEB 2022   12:37PM

Most superannuation funds overlook the importance of preventing animal cruelty, a global welfare organisation finds.

After analysing 200 super funds, World Animal Protection found that 90% do not have a policy that prevents them from investing in animal cruelty. Only 16 currently have such policies.

World Animal Protection interim country director Ben Pearson said: "The reality for most Australians is that their super could be funding some of the cruellest industries like intensive factory farming, live animal export, and cosmetic testing on animals, without their knowledge."

A recent polling revealed that animal cruelty topped the list of issues of concern which investors don't want their super to be supporting, followed closely by human rights abuses, he said.

Worse still, the survey revealed that most Australians do not know which industries their super is being invested in, even though most say they would switch funds if they knew their super was funding cruel industries such as factory farming, live animal export or cosmetic animal testing.

World Animal Protection is an animal welfare organisation, working to protect farm animals and those living in the wild.

"Billions of animals suffer every year as a result of the very industries the typical person's super could be investing in. We know most people don't want their super funding animal cruelty, and it's time for the industry to align their policies with the expectations of the Australian public," Pearson said.

Read more: World Animal ProtectionBen Pearson
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Super baby bonus proposed

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) is proposing a $5000 superannuation baby bonus be introduced, as the industry also calls for the government to prioritise the removal of the $450 threshold as parliamentary sitting resumes.

Magellan funds under review

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
After Magellan co-founder Hamish Douglass announced he would take extended medical leave, the company's share price dove and its fund ratings are under review.

AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue

KARREN VERGARA
MetLife and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees have joined forces to raise awareness about the importance of group insurance in a bid to tackle the underinsurance problem.

Class chief exits following takeover

KARREN VERGARA
The chief executive of Class will exit this month as HUB24 folds its newly acquired firm into a new business unit.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.