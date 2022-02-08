Super funds failing on animal protection

Most superannuation funds overlook the importance of preventing animal cruelty, a global welfare organisation finds.

After analysing 200 super funds, World Animal Protection found that 90% do not have a policy that prevents them from investing in animal cruelty. Only 16 currently have such policies.

World Animal Protection interim country director Ben Pearson said: "The reality for most Australians is that their super could be funding some of the cruellest industries like intensive factory farming, live animal export, and cosmetic testing on animals, without their knowledge."

A recent polling revealed that animal cruelty topped the list of issues of concern which investors don't want their super to be supporting, followed closely by human rights abuses, he said.

Worse still, the survey revealed that most Australians do not know which industries their super is being invested in, even though most say they would switch funds if they knew their super was funding cruel industries such as factory farming, live animal export or cosmetic animal testing.

World Animal Protection is an animal welfare organisation, working to protect farm animals and those living in the wild.

"Billions of animals suffer every year as a result of the very industries the typical person's super could be investing in. We know most people don't want their super funding animal cruelty, and it's time for the industry to align their policies with the expectations of the Australian public," Pearson said.