Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Super fund selection driven by fees: SCA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 13 APR 2023   12:41PM

Australians prioritise fees and charges when choosing a new superannuation fund, according to Super Consumers Australia (SCA) research.

SCA's pilot nationwide survey on Australian superannuation trends revealed that 67% of consumers consider fees and charges as the most important factor when selecting a new fund.

Super fund performance and ease of investment choice were also crucial factors for consumers.

SCA's survey also showed that only 42% of participants are confident about having enough super for retirement, while 43% believe the Age Pension will suffice if their super savings deplete.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Delving further into consumer choice and behaviour, the survey indicated that 11% of respondents hadn't switched funds because it was "too complicated", while another 11% haven't changed due to difficulties finding a "good" super fund.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 19% of individuals with super were uncertain about their insurance status. Even among those aware of their insurance, only half knew their coverage (51%) and costs (54%).

Full-time workers were more engaged with their group insurance, being more likely to be familiar with the types of insurance they had, the associated costs, and coverage details.

Regarding consumer attitudes and expectations, most (85%) feel that super funds must demonstrate responsible investment practices, and 78% think underperforming funds should be disqualified from the system.

SCA senior research and policy advisor Rebekah Sarkoezy said: "What's clear is that there's strong consumer demand for super funds to actively demonstrate they're looking after people's money."

"We agree that poorly performing products should be disqualified from the system, and commend the Federal Government for expanding the performance test to more super products. That being said, it's essential the test is expanded to products in the retirement phase as well, so no consumer finds themselves in a poorly-performing retirement product."

Notably, individuals over 50 are less likely to find the super system easy to understand compared to those under 50.

In terms of knowledge, the survey results align with other Australian financial literacy studies, in that people's understanding of the superannuation system varies and is strongly correlated with age, gender, education, and income.

Read more: AustraliaSuperannuationInsuranceSuper Consumers AustraliaAge PensionFinancial literacyRebekah SarkoezyRetirement savings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investor education combats emotions: Experts
Aware Super acquires stake in UK developer
Curbing super tax breaks for the wealthy: Consultation opens
Early super release scheme a mistake: ISA
Consumer interests prioritised in YFYS review
Budget all about responsible economic management: Chalmers
Global economic growth hits 20-year low: IMF
Lowe reinforces more hikes may come
UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback
BlackRock eyes new ETF products

Editor's Choice

Long pause likely from RBA: Economist

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) pause on interest rate hikes will likely linger, according to HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham.

Pinnacle distribution director in new role

CHLOE WALKER
Pinnacle Investment Management's distribution director has departed to join a venture capital firm.

APRA defers CPS 230 introduction

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA is pushing back the implementation of its new operational risk management standard following industry feedback.

Former Shaw and Partners adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser was permanently banned by ASIC after it was determined he was not competent and likely to breach the law again. It followed an investigation that found he, among other things, accepted unlawful commissions and didn't disclose others.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.