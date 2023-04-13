Super fund selection driven by fees: SCA

Australians prioritise fees and charges when choosing a new superannuation fund, according to Super Consumers Australia (SCA) research.

SCA's pilot nationwide survey on Australian superannuation trends revealed that 67% of consumers consider fees and charges as the most important factor when selecting a new fund.

Super fund performance and ease of investment choice were also crucial factors for consumers.

SCA's survey also showed that only 42% of participants are confident about having enough super for retirement, while 43% believe the Age Pension will suffice if their super savings deplete.

Delving further into consumer choice and behaviour, the survey indicated that 11% of respondents hadn't switched funds because it was "too complicated", while another 11% haven't changed due to difficulties finding a "good" super fund.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 19% of individuals with super were uncertain about their insurance status. Even among those aware of their insurance, only half knew their coverage (51%) and costs (54%).

Full-time workers were more engaged with their group insurance, being more likely to be familiar with the types of insurance they had, the associated costs, and coverage details.

Regarding consumer attitudes and expectations, most (85%) feel that super funds must demonstrate responsible investment practices, and 78% think underperforming funds should be disqualified from the system.

SCA senior research and policy advisor Rebekah Sarkoezy said: "What's clear is that there's strong consumer demand for super funds to actively demonstrate they're looking after people's money."

"We agree that poorly performing products should be disqualified from the system, and commend the Federal Government for expanding the performance test to more super products. That being said, it's essential the test is expanded to products in the retirement phase as well, so no consumer finds themselves in a poorly-performing retirement product."

Notably, individuals over 50 are less likely to find the super system easy to understand compared to those under 50.

In terms of knowledge, the survey results align with other Australian financial literacy studies, in that people's understanding of the superannuation system varies and is strongly correlated with age, gender, education, and income.