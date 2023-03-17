Spotlight shines brighter on climate reporting: Expert

Asset owners must be mindful of increasing regulatory and legislative pressures that will soon sharpen their ability to provide quality and accurate climate disclosure reports, according to an expert.

FS Sustainability managing editor Rachel Alembakis told the recent Technical Services Forum Sydney audience that fund managers, advisers and superannuation funds will be drawn further into the spotlight when it comes to their disclosure practices.

"Regulators expect consistency and clarity and the ability to verify that what is being said in product disclosure statements and website information matches what is being done in the front, middle and back office," she said.

Organisations can expect to disclose their climate risks, transition strategies and how they intend to meet any net-zero goals they define.

"This has led to a lot of caution in market. We've seen media reports this week that two super funds - UniSuper and Active - have pulled parts of their climate and responsible investment reportage from their websites," she said.

Last December federal treasurer Jim Chalmers opened a consultation on developing a climate risk disclosure framework for Australia.

"This internationally-aligned framework will provide business and investors with the clarity and certainty they need to manage climate risks and invest in new opportunities," Chalmers said.

"It will ensure large business and financial institutions are providing more information and greater transparency on how they are responding to climate change and supporting the transition to net zero."

Alembakis explained that the framework will initially apply to large companies and financial institutions and over time will include smaller entities.

"The proposals want to align with international frameworks, specifically the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), as well as the International Sustainability Standards Boards accounting standards, and future frameworks like the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)," she said.

In essence, the Labor government has put forth five key areas for discussion: emissions, disclosure of transition plans and use of carbon offsets; forward looking statements and "reasonable grounds"; assurance and how the reporting regime would fall under the Corporations Act.

"This move would bring Australia in line with other countries, such as the EU and UK, New Zealand and the US, which is also looking to mandate climate disclosure via SEC rules," she said.

As it stands in Australia, there are three types of greenhouse gas emission categories - Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3. Organisations currently must disclose Scope 1 and Scope 2.

Scope 1 emissions are the carbon emissions that come from a company's direct activity. Scope 2 relate to emissions released to the atmosphere from the indirect consumption such as electricity produced by burning coal.

Scope 3, Alembakis said, is harder to attribute and proves to be more challenging to disclose as it covers emissions that come from products and services in the wider value chain.

BHP, for example, generates iron ore and that iron ore is shipped to produce steel, Alembakis said BHP would be responsible for the emissions that come from trading iron ore into steel.

"It's a way of capturing entire economy activity. It's also devilishly hard to attribute," she said.