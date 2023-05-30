Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Spirit Super rectifies regulatory breach

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAY 2023   12:51PM

Spirit Super has corrected a non-compliance issue, amending its process for monitoring the use of reserves to cover expenses that exceed the fees and costs charged to members.

Last month, the industry fund acknowledged that it had inadvertently omitted some fees and costs from its product disclosure statement (PDS), resulting in a breach of RG97 legislation. This law mandates that funds disclose the amounts deducted from reserves that form part of administration fees and costs.

Over a typical financial year, if member contributions don't cover all of Spirit Super's operational expenses, the deficit is balanced using its reserves. However, some of the expenses over the 2021-22 financial year, which was met using reserves, wasn't mentioned in the fund's member guide, fees and costs fact sheet, or in member statements.

"A proportion of expenses for 2021-22 financial year were paid out of our reserves and should've been disclosed in the member guide, cees and costs fact sheet, and member statements," the fund said in a statement.

The discrepancies were in documents dated 30 September 2022. Once Spirit Super identified the discrepancy, it self-reported to regulators, saying it was a "technical breach".

The fund said it then took measures to address the problem, including issuing a new PDS and new member guide and costs fact sheet in March this year. It also reviewed its processes to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future, it said.

Of note, the discrepancy didn't impact the balances of member accounts.

