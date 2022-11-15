Spirit Super farewells chair, names predecessor

Naomi Edwards will depart the fund after 12 years on the board, to be replaced by investment and superannuation veteran Maria Wilton.

Edwards was Tasplan's chair since 2011, continuing in the role following its merger with MTAA Super.

Edwards' long list of achievements at Spirit Super include the successful mergers between Quadrant Super, Tasplan Super, RBF Fairbrothers Super and MTAA Super, and leading the growth of the fund from $1.5 billion to $25 billion.

It was recently announced Spirit Super was exploring another merger, this time with CareSuper.

Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said that Edwards leaves a legacy every Spirit Super member, and indeed every Tasmanian, can be proud of.

"She has built, from humble beginnings at the earliest days of compulsory superannuation, a nationally award-winning fund," he said.

"I know I'm not the only person at Spirit who will miss her counsel and the care in which she engages with everyone she meets. That she leaves us in a strong position and with a potential merger partner in CareSuper is a testament to her forward thinking and strategic planning."

Meanwhile, Edwards said: "As a proud Tasmanian, it fills me with pride to have played a part in building a nationally competitive fund, serviced and administered out of Hobart, with offices and people across the state and country."

"From $1.5 billion when I joined to now $25 billion in funds under management, the largest fund covering Tasmanians, I reflect on the families across Australia who are enjoying, or will enjoy, a more decent and comfortable retirement thanks to the investments they have accumulated through their superannuation."

Edwards will officially step down from her role on November 30. She will be replaced by Maria Wilton.

Wilton boasts an impressive track record in both investment management and the superannuation sector worldwide. She currently serves as director of the Victorian Funds Management Corporation, deputy chair of Infrastructure Victoria, board governor of the CFA Institute, member of the Queensland State Investment Advisory Board and external director of the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund.

Previously, Wilton worked as managing director of Franklin Templeton Australia, as well as trustee of the Australia Post Superannuation Scheme, chair of the Australian Centre for Financial Studies and vice chair of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute in the US.

"Maria is well known to those in our sector as a strong advocate for the industry super fund sector and achieved great growth during her tenure as chair and country head of Franklin Templeton, a global, listed investment manager," Murray said.

"She is an ESG leader, and this aligns strongly with Spirit's focus on carbon reduction, impact investing, and supporting regional business."