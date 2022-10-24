Separation of ANZ P&I business completes

Several years in the making, Insignia Financial has finally completed the separation of the pensions and investments business, in a first of its kind move.

This is the first time a superannuation business has been separated from a big four bank, with the purchase having been completed more than two and a half years ago. The transaction was first announced about three years ago.

During that time, 1257 employees transitioned from ANZ to Insignia, while 638 licence arrangements and 589 applications were separated from ANZ.

"This is a momentous achievement for our organisation and the industry as major banks exit from wealth management to simplify their businesses. We're thrilled to have successfully completed the P&I cutover and separation, and to have done so within our planned timelines," Insignia Financial chief transformation officer Chris Weldon said.

"Unravelling complexities to achieve a clean separation is no small feat. All of the systems and people supporting the P&I business and its clients have now transitioned to the Insignia Financial environment, reinforcing Insignia Financial's ability to execute on strategic initiatives."

He added that Insignia now has full control and management of the systems which support the P&I business.

"This enables us to unlock benefits of scale for our clients and people, aligned to our enterprise priority of simplification," he said.

Insignia's work on the separation of the MLC Wealth business is continuing.

"We are applying the learnings from the separation of the P&I business, as well as pivoting the people who contributed to its success, to the separation of the MLC Wealth business from NAB," Weldon said.

"Delivering on this complex program will be another step towards realising our ambition to create financial wellbeing for all Australians."