Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Separation of ANZ P&I business completes

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022   12:10PM

Several years in the making, Insignia Financial has finally completed the separation of the pensions and investments business, in a first of its kind move.

This is the first time a superannuation business has been separated from a big four bank, with the purchase having been completed more than two and a half years ago. The transaction was first announced about three years ago.

During that time, 1257 employees transitioned from ANZ to Insignia, while 638 licence arrangements and 589 applications were separated from ANZ.

"This is a momentous achievement for our organisation and the industry as major banks exit from wealth management to simplify their businesses. We're thrilled to have successfully completed the P&I cutover and separation, and to have done so within our planned timelines," Insignia Financial chief transformation officer Chris Weldon said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"Unravelling complexities to achieve a clean separation is no small feat. All of the systems and people supporting the P&I business and its clients have now transitioned to the Insignia Financial environment, reinforcing Insignia Financial's ability to execute on strategic initiatives."

He added that Insignia now has full control and management of the systems which support the P&I business.

"This enables us to unlock benefits of scale for our clients and people, aligned to our enterprise priority of simplification," he said.

Insignia's work on the separation of the MLC Wealth business is continuing.

"We are applying the learnings from the separation of the P&I business, as well as pivoting the people who contributed to its success, to the separation of the MLC Wealth business from NAB," Weldon said.

"Delivering on this complex program will be another step towards realising our ambition to create financial wellbeing for all Australians."

Read more: Insignia FinancialANZNABChris Weldon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equipsuper restructures investment team
UBS picks new head of investment research
PwC appoints chief economist for Australia
Consumer confidence jitters abate
Andrew Hagger leaves Tattarang
Cbus expands investment team
Insignia appoints head of technical services
Justin Greiner to leave JBWere
iExtend adds lead alliances role
Insignia appoints product, insurance heads

Editor's Choice

Small wins for some pensioners

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Labor government has delivered small wins to pensioners in its Budget, but not all will reap the benefits.

Federal Budget is challenging: Economist

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:34PM
In an interview with Financial Standard, independent economist Chris Richardson said the Treasurer has two big and difficult problems on his hands, the first being gas prices and the other the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Government scraps legacy tax, super measures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:19PM
A range of tax and superannuation changes that were announced by the previous government but never legislated have been scrapped by the Labor government.

Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:18PM
The government has announced a suite of measures aimed at narrowing the gender pay gap, including requiring the Fair Work Commission to consider gender equity when formulating minimum wages.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.