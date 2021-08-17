NEWS
Investment

Saxo cuts trading costs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 17 AUG 2021   12:32PM

Online trading platform Saxo Markets Australia has lowered its trading costs by as much as 60%.

Investors trading ASX shares and ETFs will now pay $5 in brokerage fees, down from $6.99. The $5 minimum amount is charged based on the total trade amount or whichever amount is higher according to its pricing tiers.

Investors in the Classic tier with a minimum $3000 will be charged 0.08%; Platinum tier traders with a minimum $300,000 will be charged 0.06%; while the VIP tier will be charged 0.05% based on a minimum trade of $1.5 million.

Those trading US shares and ETFs will pay US$4 in commission, down from US$9.90.

"The retail investment market is booming locally - Saxo Markets Australia's trading client base increased by 56% in 2020 and our new client base increased by 114%," Saxo Capital Markets Australia chief executive Adam Smith said.

"We've also seen a spike in investors looking to trade international stocks, given that markets like the US have the breadth and liquidity required to facilitate successful trading from either the long or short side," he said.

As part of the price reduction, Saxo is offering a cost saving on foreign exchange conversion fees if investors use its foreign currency account.

"Despite new entrants offering zero commission in the market, Saxo will still be one of the best priced brokers for ASX and US equities when taking account of all trading costs. Saxo's commission and fee structure is transparent, with no platform fees and no inactivity fees," Smith added.

