General
Restructurer and auction house form JV
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 APR 2021   12:33PM

Gordon Brothers and Ritchie Bros. have created a joint venture to service the Australian and South-East Asian insolvency and restructuring market.

Gordon Brothers is an independent advisory firm that provides restructuring and asset remarketing while Ritchie Bros. sells heavy industrial equipment and trucks through live and online auctions.

The alliance provides an end-to-end asset advisory and realisation solution for clients such as administrators, creditors, receivers, bankers and financiers to distressed businesses in the heavy equipment and transport industry.

As such, clients will benefit from joint expertise in the mining, agriculture, construction and transport sectors as well as global reach.

"By entering into a strategic partnership, we're able to present the market with the best end-to-end industrial asset advisory and realisation solution for distressed businesses, particularly those operating in the mining, agriculture, construction and transport sectors," Gordon Brothers managing director Matt Aubrey said.

"This is a formal joint venture between two market leading global companies that will raise the bar in asset advisory and realisation, delivering a valuable service for clients dealing with difficult and complex circumstances."

The two companies have worked together to realise over US$200 million worth of assets in the US. In addition, the alliance is backed by a database of buyers and sellers of industrial equipment with 40 auction sites worldwide.

"This is not just an exercise in helping restructuring and insolvency businesses recoup losses for investors and creditors, this is a partnership that will help businesses going through a restructuring or insolvency process to achieve the best possible outcome from asset sales to enable them to course correct," Aubrey said.

"Achieving the highest price can make all the difference in the recovery of a business."

The latest development follows Gordon Brothers appointing Brendan Smyth as head of Australian valuations last year.

