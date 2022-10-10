Regulators to face committee scrutiny

Regulators to face committee scrutinyBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022 12:25PM
Read more: ACCC, APRA, ASIC, House of Representatives, Daniel Mulino, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, Joe Longo, Reserve Bank of Australia, Wayne Byres
The ACCC, APRA and ASIC will front the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics tomorrow to discuss super fund underperformance, greenwashing and the rise of finfluencers.
In what will be the committee's first public hearings into the regulators, committee chair Daniel Mulino MP said it's crucial that regulators be scrutinised to ensure economic resilience.
"The committee will be probing the supervision and enforcement activities of the ACCC, APRA and ASIC, as well as their policy development and governance processes," Mulino said.
He said topics that regulators must be across include cost pressures facing businesses and households, skills shortages, concern about competition, uneven performance across superannuation funds, failing neo banks, the rise of social media finfluencers, and corporate greenwashing activities. In the wake of the Optus breach, he added that data security should also be front of mind.
The global economy and heightened global uncertainty, the Ukraine conflict and supply chain issues will also be considered.
Giving evidence will be ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb, APRA chair Wayne Byres, and ASIC chair Joe Longo in that order.
This follows the hearing into the Reserve Bank of Australia last month.
Related News
Editor's Choice
First Sentier hires to new ESG role|
AFSL boss banned by ASIC|
Financial stability risks escalate: RBA
US state public pensions fragile: Report|
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?
Chantal Giles
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED