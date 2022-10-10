Newspaper icon
Regulators to face committee scrutiny

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022   12:25PM

The ACCC, APRA and ASIC will front the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics tomorrow to discuss super fund underperformance, greenwashing and the rise of finfluencers.

In what will be the committee's first public hearings into the regulators, committee chair Daniel Mulino MP said it's crucial that regulators be scrutinised to ensure economic resilience.

"The committee will be probing the supervision and enforcement activities of the ACCC, APRA and ASIC, as well as their policy development and governance processes," Mulino said.

He said topics that regulators must be across include cost pressures facing businesses and households, skills shortages, concern about competition, uneven performance across superannuation funds, failing neo banks, the rise of social media finfluencers, and corporate greenwashing activities. In the wake of the Optus breach, he added that data security should also be front of mind.

The global economy and heightened global uncertainty, the Ukraine conflict and supply chain issues will also be considered.

Giving evidence will be ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb, APRA chair Wayne Byres, and ASIC chair Joe Longo in that order.

This follows the hearing into the Reserve Bank of Australia last month.

Read more: ACCCAPRAASICHouse of RepresentativesDaniel MulinoGina Cass-GottliebJoe LongoReserve Bank of AustraliaWayne Byres
