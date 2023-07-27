Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Regal chases Pacific Current Group, GQG plans bid

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 27 JUL 2023   12:28PM

The race to acquire Pacific Current Group (PAC) is on, as investment giants Regal Partners (Regal) and GQG Partners (GQG) both confirm interest.

Partnering with River Capital, Regal proposed to acquire all the issued ordinary shares in PAC at an implied value of $10.77 per share. In total this represents a $388 million buyout offer.

Already, Regal is a 12% shareholder on PAC's register and River Capital is PAC's largest investor sits on a 19% stake.

"This proposal represents a transformational growth opportunity for both Regal and Pacific Current and one that we believe would create meaningful long-term value for both shareholders and clients," Regal chief executive and managing director Brendan O'Connor said.

"A transaction would combine the scale, operational expertise, and fundraising networks of Regal with Pacific Current's highly attractive and globally diverse portfolio of 'GP stakes' in leading alternative asset managers."

O'Connor said the transaction would represent another exciting step in Regal's pursuit to be the leading provider of alternative investment strategies in Australia and Asia and would capitalise on the continued growth in demand for high-performing, uncorrelated alternative investment strategies.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

However, GQG has also announced it is working on a bid for PAC, which backed GQG in its infancy.

"We believe we can put forward both a compelling proposal to PAC shareholders, and that we will be viewed as strategically compelling to both PAC's underlying portfolio companies and management team," GQG chief executive Tim Carver said.

"We have a long history with PAC, both as executives and by virtue of our corporate relationship."

Carver said GQG has evaluated the PAC portfolio and has a "strategic vision for unlocking value" for PAC's shareholders and portfolio companies.

"We are confident in our transaction approach and will look to participating in the PAC transaction process," it said.

Read more: PACRegal PartnersGQG PartnersRiver CapitalBrendan O'ConnorTim Carver
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GQG hits US$104bn in FUM
Regal names investment director
Pacific Current Group buys stake in PE firm
GQG Aussie inflows up, total FUM slumps
Family office invests $200m with Regal
From strength to strength: GQG Partners
GQG reports strong inflows
Equity Trustees wins ClearLife mandate
Colonial First State adds 17 new funds to FirstChoice platform
Perpetual appoints head of equities

Editor's Choice

Regal chases Pacific Current Group, GQG plans bid

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
The race to acquire Pacific Current Group (PAC) is on, as investment giants Regal Partners (Regal) and GQG Partners (GQG) both confirm interest.

BlackRock to enter Indian asset management industry

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:37PM
BlackRock and Jio Financial Services (JFS) have established a 50:50 joint venture to enter India's asset management industry, pursuing a digital-first strategy.

BTR may create generation of tenants: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:09PM
The build-to-rent (BTR) model is attractive for several reasons, including the familiarity and comfort such investments offer. But does it align with the great Aussie dream?

Industry grapples with looming cyber threats

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:12PM
With the threat of cyber-attacks growing by the day, leadership teams in all areas of financial services are being urged to ramp up cybersecurity protections, with the regulators keeping a keen eye on their efforts. But while major institutions might be well resourced to respond, financial advisers ...

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.