Regal chases Pacific Current Group, GQG plans bid

The race to acquire Pacific Current Group (PAC) is on, as investment giants Regal Partners (Regal) and GQG Partners (GQG) both confirm interest.

Partnering with River Capital, Regal proposed to acquire all the issued ordinary shares in PAC at an implied value of $10.77 per share. In total this represents a $388 million buyout offer.

Already, Regal is a 12% shareholder on PAC's register and River Capital is PAC's largest investor sits on a 19% stake.

"This proposal represents a transformational growth opportunity for both Regal and Pacific Current and one that we believe would create meaningful long-term value for both shareholders and clients," Regal chief executive and managing director Brendan O'Connor said.

"A transaction would combine the scale, operational expertise, and fundraising networks of Regal with Pacific Current's highly attractive and globally diverse portfolio of 'GP stakes' in leading alternative asset managers."

O'Connor said the transaction would represent another exciting step in Regal's pursuit to be the leading provider of alternative investment strategies in Australia and Asia and would capitalise on the continued growth in demand for high-performing, uncorrelated alternative investment strategies.

However, GQG has also announced it is working on a bid for PAC, which backed GQG in its infancy.

"We believe we can put forward both a compelling proposal to PAC shareholders, and that we will be viewed as strategically compelling to both PAC's underlying portfolio companies and management team," GQG chief executive Tim Carver said.

"We have a long history with PAC, both as executives and by virtue of our corporate relationship."

Carver said GQG has evaluated the PAC portfolio and has a "strategic vision for unlocking value" for PAC's shareholders and portfolio companies.

"We are confident in our transaction approach and will look to participating in the PAC transaction process," it said.