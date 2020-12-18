Real estate investor chief retires

Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.

Paul Weightman has been chief executive of Cromwell since 1998. The board previously said succession planning had been a regular discussion point for some time.

Cromwell chair Jane Tongs commended Weightman on his leadership and time spent leading the company.

"Paul was one of the original founders of the business back in 1998 and his track record, as one of the longest serving chief executives of an ASX listed entity, is unparalleled," Tongs said.

"On behalf of the Cromwell board and Cromwell securityholders, I would like to acknowledge his longstanding contribution and thank him for his dedication and hard work over more than two decades."

Cromwell was established in 1998 by five professionals who recapitalised a property syndicator called Westholme Limited and changed its name to Cromwell Corporation Limited.

Some 22 years later, Cromwell has over 460 people across 28 offices in 14 countries and total assets under management of $11.5 billion.

Cromwell chief financial officer Michael Wilde has been appointed acting chief executive, effective 1 January 2021.

The Cromwell board said it will now commence an extensive and thorough global search for Weightman's successor.

"Over the last 22 years, I have always sought to stay true to our purpose 'that we are here to look after people'. This has been tested as much this year by COVID-19 as it was back in 1998 when we saw an opportunity to start-up a real estate business that put people first," Weightman said.

"I'm proud that Cromwell has come through the pandemic and is continuing to operate successfully, particularly with the majority of its people working from home for most of the year.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have been chief executive of a business that has delivered such strong returns over such a long timeframe. I would like to thank my fellow directors, past and present, and everyone who has participated in the Cromwell journey over the last 22 years."

Wilde said as acting chief executive he is looking forward to continuing to execute on the exciting initiatives in the businesses pipeline.

"As at 30 September 2020, Cromwell had over $610 million of cash and available undrawn facilities with no material debt maturing until FY23. The balance sheet is strong, and all covenants have ample headroom," Wilde said.

"We are very well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that will present themselves in calendar year 2021."