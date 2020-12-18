NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Real estate investor chief retires
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 18 DEC 2020   12:10PM

Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.

Paul Weightman has been chief executive of Cromwell since 1998. The board previously said succession planning had been a regular discussion point for some time.

Cromwell chair Jane Tongs commended Weightman on his leadership and time spent leading the company.

"Paul was one of the original founders of the business back in 1998 and his track record, as one of the longest serving chief executives of an ASX listed entity, is unparalleled," Tongs said.

"On behalf of the Cromwell board and Cromwell securityholders, I would like to acknowledge his longstanding contribution and thank him for his dedication and hard work over more than two decades."

Cromwell was established in 1998 by five professionals who recapitalised a property syndicator called Westholme Limited and changed its name to Cromwell Corporation Limited.

Some 22 years later, Cromwell has over 460 people across 28 offices in 14 countries and total assets under management of $11.5 billion.

Cromwell chief financial officer Michael Wilde has been appointed acting chief executive, effective 1 January 2021.

The Cromwell board said it will now commence an extensive and thorough global search for Weightman's successor.

"Over the last 22 years, I have always sought to stay true to our purpose 'that we are here to look after people'. This has been tested as much this year by COVID-19 as it was back in 1998 when we saw an opportunity to start-up a real estate business that put people first," Weightman said.

"I'm proud that Cromwell has come through the pandemic and is continuing to operate successfully, particularly with the majority of its people working from home for most of the year.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have been chief executive of a business that has delivered such strong returns over such a long timeframe. I would like to thank my fellow directors, past and present, and everyone who has participated in the Cromwell journey over the last 22 years."

Wilde said as acting chief executive he is looking forward to continuing to execute on the exciting initiatives in the businesses pipeline.

"As at 30 September 2020, Cromwell had over $610 million of cash and available undrawn facilities with no material debt maturing until FY23. The balance sheet is strong, and all covenants have ample headroom," Wilde said.

"We are very well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that will present themselves in calendar year 2021."

Read more: Cromwell Property GroupPaul WeightmanMichael WildeJane Tongs
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cromwell fights ARA takeover
Netwealth FUA, adviser numbers rise
Cromwell operating profit up 3pct, trims distributions
Cromwell appoints new director
Global investment giant to acquire Investa fund
Centuria Life announces promotion
REIT sells Cromwell stake for $406 million
Cromwell appoints chief capital officer
Cromwell divests IOF, reopens fund
Cromwell withdraws REIT prospectus
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:29PM
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:15PM
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:27PM
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:10PM
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something n13CxGSw