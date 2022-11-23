RBA governor cites climate, energy transition in inflation response

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe cited climate change and the transition to renewable energy as two of four longer-term changes to the global economy that are "likely to affect the dynamics of inflation, central bank policy and the way business operates in Australia."

In a speech addressing CEDA's Annual Dinner, Lowe spoke about the "scourge" of inflation, and emphasised the importance of ensuring that the current period of high inflation is only temporary. He cited the 1970s and 80s, which featured both high unemployment and high inflation as well as economic stagnation in Australia and the US as a warning, saying "in both cases, bringing inflation back down required high interest rates and was associated with a deep recession and a rise in the unemployment rate of at least five percentage points."

Lowe said that inflation is likely to be more variable going forward.

He also focused on four supply-side factors that are likely to affect inflation, the first being the reversal of globalisation, the emergence of trading blocs and a "step back" from closer integration. Barriers to trade and investment are likely to increase and that will "inevitably affect both growth in living standards and the pricing of goods and services in global markets."

The second important supply-side factor is demographics.

Lowe also called out climate change and the transition to greater reliance on renewable energy as the third and fourth factors. In the case of climate change, he pointed to increased frequency of extreme weather and climate events such as floods, heatwaves, and droughts.

"These climate events disrupt production, and they affect prices," he said.

"We know this all too well in Australia, where recent floods are one of the factors pushing inflation up at present. But it is not just food production that is affected by extreme weather.

"It also disrupts the production of commodities and the transport and logistics industries. These disruptions affect prices in global markets, and it is likely that we will see more of these disruptions in the years ahead," he said.

Lowe noted that there is "very significant investment" in renewable energy global, but at the same time, existing capital stock to produce energy is depreciating quickly due to decommissioning or lower levels of sustaining investment.

"It is difficult to make predictions here, but it's probable that the global capital stock that is used to produce energy will come under recurring pressure in the years ahead," he said.

"If so, we could expect higher and more volatile energy prices during the transition to a more renewables-based energy supply."