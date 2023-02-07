RBA cash rate hike forecast by economists

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely tipped to lift the cash rate by 25 basis points today to fight ongoing inflationary pressure.

According to HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham, inflation is too high and there's yet to be clear evidence that its peaked. As such, HSBC predicts that the RBA will continue its tightening measures.

However, there are signs that significant local monetary tightening is already working, Bloxham said.

Monetary tightening has weakened local activity, including the momentum in labour costs, he said.

HSBC said the RBA will enact a 25-basis point hike in February to 3.35%, and likely another one in March.

T. Rowe Price associate portfolio manager Scott Solomon said the RBA is likely to hike at their first meeting of 2023, and possibly again thereafter.

However, Solomon is confident that the terminal rate will be much lower than in the US. The Federal Reserve will pause somewhere around 5%, he said.

Meanwhile, UBS expects the RBA to hike the cash rate by 25 basis points to a peak of 3.35%.

UBS said its dovish view stemmed from weaker retail and jobs figures as well as the continued property downturn.

The RBA should be feeling more confident that inflation peaked in Q4, the investment manager added.

Meanwhile, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said underlying inflation surprised on the upside again in the December quarter and retail sales have remained solid. Consequently, the RBA is likely to raise rates.

QIC chief economist Mathew Peter commented that despite headline inflation nearing its peak, the RBA must continue delivering rate hikes today and in March.

Anything less would invite market complacency that could result in too rapid an easing of financial conditions, Peter said.

Contrary to most economists, Market Economics managing director Stephen Koukoulas expects the RBA to hold rates steady.

"Slow growth, an uptick in the unemployment rate and a sharp fall in inflation will allow a rate cut by year end," Koukoulas said.