Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA cash rate hike forecast by economists

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:27PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely tipped to lift the cash rate by 25 basis points today to fight ongoing inflationary pressure.

According to HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham, inflation is too high and there's yet to be clear evidence that its peaked. As such, HSBC predicts that the RBA will continue its tightening measures.

However, there are signs that significant local monetary tightening is already working, Bloxham said.

Monetary tightening has weakened local activity, including the momentum in labour costs, he said.

HSBC said the RBA will enact a 25-basis point hike in February to 3.35%, and likely another one in March.

T. Rowe Price associate portfolio manager Scott Solomon said the RBA is likely to hike at their first meeting of 2023, and possibly again thereafter.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

However, Solomon is confident that the terminal rate will be much lower than in the US. The Federal Reserve will pause somewhere around 5%, he said.

Meanwhile, UBS expects the RBA to hike the cash rate by 25 basis points to a peak of 3.35%.

UBS said its dovish view stemmed from weaker retail and jobs figures as well as the continued property downturn.

The RBA should be feeling more confident that inflation peaked in Q4, the investment manager added.

Meanwhile, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said underlying inflation surprised on the upside again in the December quarter and retail sales have remained solid. Consequently, the RBA is likely to raise rates.

QIC chief economist Mathew Peter commented that despite headline inflation nearing its peak, the RBA must continue delivering rate hikes today and in March.

Anything less would invite market complacency that could result in too rapid an easing of financial conditions, Peter said.

Contrary to most economists, Market Economics managing director Stephen Koukoulas expects the RBA to hold rates steady.

"Slow growth, an uptick in the unemployment rate and a sharp fall in inflation will allow a rate cut by year end," Koukoulas said.

Read more: HSBCReserve Bank of AustraliaUBSMathew PeterPaul BloxhamScott SolomonShane OliverStephen KoukoulasT. Rowe Price
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver
Super funds must unlock diversification opportunities: HSBC
Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver
Downside risk dominates Australia's economic outlook: IMF
Sustainability reporting, biodiversity, social high on ASX agenda
Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%
Bonds are back: GSFM
BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart
Australian CPI accelerates to 7.3%
Regulators urge ASX to maintain CHESS

Editor's Choice

AFA, FPA propose merged entity name

KARREN VERGARA
Australia's two peak financial advice associations have flagged the new name of the proposed entity should their merger go ahead.

Australian Unity recruits Vanguard veteran

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Unity has a new executive general manager of operations for its Wealth and Capital Markets platform, recruiting from Vanguard.

Private equity still hot: State Street

CHLOE WALKER
Private equity will remain the top alternative asset class for new investment over the next two to three years, according to State Street's latest global survey.

Financial markets brace for gloomy first half

KARREN VERGARA
Analysts warn that the first six months of 2023 will be the toughest for financial markets but expect more positive momentum by the end of the year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.