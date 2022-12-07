Newspaper icon
Economics

RBA bumps up cash rate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 DEC 2022   12:29PM

As forecast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by another 25 basis points.

KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne noted that the RBA remains concerned about the immediate economic outlook, despite confirming that its recently revised GDP forecast of 1.5% growth over 2023 remains current.

Rynne said the RBA could be thinking that the probability of a domestic recession is higher than previously, pushed up due to deteriorating global economic conditions.

He added that the RBA was also very explicit about its concern about a wage-price spiral taking hold, signalling that if wages growth becomes too high the cash rate will rise higher to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored.

Inflation risk is continuing to drive the RBA's cash rate pathway, Rynne concluded.

"While it anticipates inflation to peak in this quarter, it also expects inflation to linger for longer and still be slightly above the top of the target inflation band by the end of 2024. This is why the RBA has signalled further increases in the cash rate are still coming," he said.

get a step ahead

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham commented: "Just like the move itself, the [RBA] statement was fairly short, benign and introduced little that was new. The statement suggested that the RBA's forecasts are unchanged since its full forecast update in November."

"It directly cited the month CPI indicator figures, which were lower than expected (6.9%), but still cited the RBA's previous inflation forecast of a peak around 8%, before declining to a little above 3% over 2024."

UBS chief economist George Tharenou said: "Overall, given some recently softer data, we think the RBA could have been a bit more dovish today, but they simply weren't."

"Specifically, the RBA reiterated what we assess to be 'soft forward guidance', especially that the 'board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead'.

"However, arguably less hawkish was the addition of the caveat 'but it is not on a pre-set course'."

Meanwhile, on the probability of Australia entering a recession, Maple-Brown Abbott's head of Australian value equities Dougal Maple-Brown said it's unlikely, even though Europe and the US may have already entered one.

"As we all know, the RBA has been tightening now for most of this year. Everyone keeps saying it's unprecedented but it's actually not," he said.

Maple-Brown pointed out that the current interest rate tightening cycle is not dissimilar to what happened in 1994. During late 1994 interest rates rose by 2.75% over the course of five months, rising by a whole percentage point in both October 1994 and December 1994.

"The economy didn't go backwards in 1994, markets admittedly did, but the rate cycle is not unprecedented, and it doesn't guarantee a recession," he said.

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaBrendan RynneMaple-Brown AbbottDougal Maple-BrownGeorge TharenouKPMGPaul BloxhamUBS
