QIC multi-sector private debt team wins mandate

The multi-sector private debt team that QIC introduced in February has won a $500 million plus mandate to invest in Australia and New Zealand.

The mandate comes from Queensland's State Investments and is a three-year commitment.

The team is tasked with originating loan investments in Australia and New Zealand, ranging in size from $20 million to $75 million.

"Through our diversified portfolio of corporate leveraged loans, asset-backed securities and real estate debt, we will work to meet State Investments' desire for a consistent income stream and capital stability," QIC head of multi-sector private debt Phil Miall said.

Miall's team was established in February this year to provide "a combination of broad and deep origination networks; institutional-grade investment governance; and extensive credit, ESG and structuring experience."

State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill said she is confident the team can deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, capital preservation and low volatility.

"In this current volatile and inflationary landscape, we need a holistic private debt offering which has scope to move up the risk spectrum when opportunities present themselves," she said.

"History suggests investing in periods of dislocation can be attractive, yet we needed confidence in a manager's expertise in investment selection and structuring to navigate this environment and avoid borrower distress."

She said the team's focus on debt origination, supported by QIC's other capabilities, and its commitment to ESG integration makes it a strong addition to the State Investments portfolio.

"We are privileged to continue to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for Queensland government clients through our broad and distinct offering," Miall said.