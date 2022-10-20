QAR could see 12% increase in insured Aussies

According to research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC), the introduction of a scalable advice model for life insurance would see more than a million Australians have the life insurance cover they need.

Research by NMG Consulting found that if the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) results in the implementation of a scaled advice model and other reforms to simplify advice, there will be a 12% increase in the number of Australians with life insurance cover, or 432,000 Australians.

It also noted that proposals to reform the advice framework will reduce the cost of providing advice by almost $2000, allowing people to get advice at times when they need life insurance protection but cannot afford an up-front fee to pay for it.

"The recommendations proposed will steadily increase the total number of in-force policies, with the level of comprehensive advised sales still falling," NMG said.

"But not as far as today's scenario, which will by more than offset by a simplified life risk advice model creating additional new policies."

However, given the dynamic between lapsing policies and new business, even with these changes in place, it is expected to take at least 10 years to address the underinsurance gap, it said.

In response to the research, FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said that the government has a rare opportunity to deliver affordable and accessible advice to consumers as an outcome of the QAR.

"FSC research shows how the unmet life insurance needs of consumers can be addressed by comprehensively reforming the regulatory framework, not just tinkering with it," he said.

If nothing changes, the number of life insurance policies held by Australians is set to reduce by 17% in the next five years. As it stans, about 15 million people have insurance cover, paying a total of $17.3 billion in premiums each year.

"These insights also suggest the benefits that a reformed financial advice framework can have across the broad range of financial services that consumers must navigate, from superannuation savings, to investing for the future for themselves and their families."