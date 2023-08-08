Private credit to play critical role in the economy: MA Financial

The opportunities for private lenders to finance the growing demand for real estate credit is part of a long-term structural shift in Australia's lending market, MA Financial managing director real estate credit Cathy Houston says.

Talking to Financial Standard, Houston said she expects non-banks to increasingly assist major lenders in servicing the commercial real estate debt market, particularly when it comes to the critical housing shortage.

"For quite a while now, the major banks have been pulling back from what they're willing to lend in terms of tightening some of their covenant levels and reducing their exposure to certain sectors," Houston said.

"This has opened up the market more and more for the non-banks."

This is a trend Houston has already witnessed internationally.

"The Australian market actually has a very small proportion of non-banks versus majors. In other jurisdictions like the US, there are a considerable number of non-banks and specialty finance providers who are increasing their market share," Houston said.

"Therefore, this is something that we would expect to happen more and more over time."

Houston added that the distressed property construction debt in the non-banks is likely to be better managed than in the major banks, following an exodus of experienced real estate financiers from the big four over the last decade.

"The major banks are a great training ground for people such as myself... But what we tend to see is that experienced people in the major banks are now moving into the non-bank space," she said.

"... there's a reduction in experience in the majors. What that means is that the majors have to reduce their standards and make the box that the transactions need to fit within smaller and smaller over time, because the experience and capability of the credit teams in the major banks is actually not as great as the experience level of a lot of private credit funds."

Houston said that while she can look at a transaction and make an assessment on the transaction based upon its fundamental merits, the majors have a "whole laundry list of rules and procedures" that the transactions have to fit within, which constrains what they can actually lend to.

"While there are obviously some experienced people at the big banks, as a general rule, they have to, to some extent, simplify what they're able to do," she said.

Another reason borrowers are increasingly dealing with non-banks is because of their efficiency.

"Majors have, for a very long time, taken an exorbitant amount of time to actually even make a decision to say yes or no," Houston said.

"It's time and that uncertainty that has a big impact on borrowers, particularly today as the time value of money is increasing because rates have increased, any waiting time is now a major cost for the borrower.

"Then there's the flexibility and leverage in the ability for non-banks to tailor our loans to meet what the borrowers need."

However, Houston stressed all fund managers are not equal.

"I'm worried about the potential for some of our competitors to stumble, and for that to have a contagion risk on our business," she said.

"Investors need to understand the differences in funds, and the people behind them. They need to be interrogating the parties that they're investing with, so they can understand who it is that's managing their money."

Just because a fund has had excellent returns over the last 10 years, doesn't necessarily mean that the people behind have the experience to deal with a downside market, Houston added.

"We've obviously had a very good market over the last few years... But we're going through a period of more dislocation at the moment, so you really do need to understand who you're dealing with," she warned.