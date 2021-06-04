NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Primewest accepts merger offer

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 JUN 2021   11:57AM

The founders of Primewest, who hold a 53% stake in the company, have accepted Centuria Capital Group's merger offer to become one of the largest real estate managers on the ASX.

The Primewest founding directors John Bond, David Schwartz and Jim Litis have accepted the takeover bid and merger proposal. Securityholders that represent 76% of Primewest securities have also informed Centuria of their acceptance.

Back in April, Centuria entered a bid implementation deal to merge and under the deal, Primewest shareholders will receive $1.51 per security made up of $0.20 in cash and $0.473 Centuria securities.

Centuria has now declared the offer unconditional and will provide Primewest securityholders who accept prior to the close of the offer their consideration within five business days of acceptance.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

The Primewest board unanimously recommend securityholders accept the offer, which is now open for acceptance until June 24.

The merged group will have $15.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) with a market cap of $2.2 billion, representing a 52% increase in AUM for Centuria and a 209% increase for Primewest.

The group will also benefit from new distribution channels, enhanced geographic and sector diversification resulting in improved synergies to support the growth of assets under management and expansion of property services.

As a part of the transaction, Primewest founding directors will enter two-year contracts as senior executives of Centuria and existing employees will be retained.

The merger comes after Primewest formed a joint venture with a fund advised by BlackRock Real Assets and exchanged contracts to acquire an office tower in Perth with the settlement expected for June.

The office at 140 St Georges Terrace is a high profile, gateway building in the Perth CBD with 30,000 square metres of A-grade office space.

The joint venture will immediately enhance the property with new management and leasing campaign, which Primewest will provide.

Read more: PrimewestCenturia Capital GroupDavid SchwartzJim LitisJohn Bond
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Primewest, BlackRock enter JV
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
Centuria to merge with Primewest
Centuria spends big ahead of fund launch
MIRA set to acquire REIT
PrimeWest acquires asset manager
Centuria launches takeover bid
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Listed fund manager plots expansion
Aussie IPOs outperform benchmark

Editor's Choice

QIC managing director exits

KANIKA SOOD
QIC's managing director of business development has left.

YFYS on its way to Senate

KANIKA SOOD
The House of Representatives passed hotly-debated Your Future, Your Super bill last night, with Labor getting away with just one of the amendments on its wish list.

Madison appoints general manager

KARREN VERGARA
The head of advice at Madison Financial Group has been promoted to general manager in a newly created role.

Former adviser hit with three-year ban

KARREN VERGARA
A former financial adviser that failed to consider his clients' best interests copped a three-year ban from the regulator.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.