Primewest accepts merger offer

The founders of Primewest, who hold a 53% stake in the company, have accepted Centuria Capital Group's merger offer to become one of the largest real estate managers on the ASX.

The Primewest founding directors John Bond, David Schwartz and Jim Litis have accepted the takeover bid and merger proposal. Securityholders that represent 76% of Primewest securities have also informed Centuria of their acceptance.

Back in April, Centuria entered a bid implementation deal to merge and under the deal, Primewest shareholders will receive $1.51 per security made up of $0.20 in cash and $0.473 Centuria securities.

Centuria has now declared the offer unconditional and will provide Primewest securityholders who accept prior to the close of the offer their consideration within five business days of acceptance.

The Primewest board unanimously recommend securityholders accept the offer, which is now open for acceptance until June 24.

The merged group will have $15.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) with a market cap of $2.2 billion, representing a 52% increase in AUM for Centuria and a 209% increase for Primewest.

The group will also benefit from new distribution channels, enhanced geographic and sector diversification resulting in improved synergies to support the growth of assets under management and expansion of property services.

As a part of the transaction, Primewest founding directors will enter two-year contracts as senior executives of Centuria and existing employees will be retained.

The merger comes after Primewest formed a joint venture with a fund advised by BlackRock Real Assets and exchanged contracts to acquire an office tower in Perth with the settlement expected for June.

The office at 140 St Georges Terrace is a high profile, gateway building in the Perth CBD with 30,000 square metres of A-grade office space.

The joint venture will immediately enhance the property with new management and leasing campaign, which Primewest will provide.