Superannuation

Prime Super snaps up wind farms

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 1 AUG 2023   12:11PM

The super fund expanded its wind-energy portfolio through the acquisition of two Victorian wind farms.

The acquisition was carried out in collaboration with PATRIZIA Infrastructure, Prime Super's investment manager.

The addition of the Chepstowe and Maroona wind farms has expanded Prime Super's wind-energy portfolio to a total of five wind farms, all exclusively owned by the fund.

According to Prime Super, the acquisition allows the fund to capitalise on operational efficiencies by expanding its asset and financial management frameworks.

Additionally, it brings the advantages of scale and enhances the fund's capacity for wind energy generation, Prime Super explained.

Chepstowe Wind Farm has been in operation since April 2015 and has an export capacity of 6.0 megawatts (MW), while Maroona Wind Farm, operational since April 2018, has an export capacity of 6.8MW.

The addition of the two wind farms increases the combined generation capacity across Prime Super's wind energy portfolio to 52MW, which according to PATRIZIA, is enough to power approximately 40,300 homes.

Prime Super chief executive Lachlan Baird expressed the fund's enthusiasm for further expanding its portfolio of climate-positive assets.

"... and in doing so, build on our history of delivering strong, long-term financial returns for our members," he said.

Baird added the fund has an extensive portfolio of direct investments that have a track record of excellent long-term investment performance for its members.

"We believe these new wind-energy acquisitions will help us continue to deliver strong performance for our members," he said.

