Pretium Partners lands down under

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 30 AUG 2022   12:41PM

The US-based investment manager is bolstering its business development capabilities in Australia, opening an office and appointing a managing director.

Craig Matthew has been appointed managing director for Australia and New Zealand for Pretium, heading up its first local office. It will maintain the firm's focus on residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit.

Matthew brings nearly three decades of experience in supporting and expanding client offerings for limited partners including high-net worth individuals and sophisticated institutional investors such as endowments, sovereign wealth funds, superannuation funds, and family offices.

He joins Pretium from Asia Principal Capital and Morpheus Ventures, where he served as director in the private market investor relations group.

Previously he was director of institutional relationships at Capital Group Companies, as well as serving in a variety of business development roles for Alliance Bernstein

Commenting on his new role, Matthew said: "Joining an innovative, forward-thinking global investment platform like Pretium is an incredible opportunity.

"With an existing network of leading investors and partners in Australia and New Zealand and an unmatched investment track record, I am confident that we are positioned to continue growing the firm's client base and presence throughout the region."

Meanwhile, Seoul-based Jayme Han will join Pretium as its managing director for Asia, heading up a new office there also.

Over the last 20 years, Han has held several prominent leadership roles within the global private capital industry, most recently as executive director, corporate finance for Jones Lang Lassale.

Prior, she was the head of alternatives at Tongyang Life Insurance, Korea's fifth largest life insurer, and, earlier in her career, was hired as one of the founding members of the alternatives business, and its first dedicated real assets specialist, for the National Pension Service.

Pretium founder and chief executive Don Mullen said that the APAC region represents important strategic markets and opportunities for growth for the firm, as it continues to expand its client base globally.

"Jayme and Craig bring deep expertise and local connection within the Asian and Australian markets to support our investors where they are," Mullen said.

"Following our recent expansion into the Middle East, we are pleased to continue to grow our team with such talented and respected individuals to work with clients internationally."

Han said: "Pretium has an incredible team, and I am excited to join at a time of growth as we seek to expand our footprint internationally and throughout Asia."

PretiumAlliance BernsteinCraig MatthewDon MullenJayme HanJones Lang LassaleMorpheus VenturesNational Pension ServiceTongyang Life Insurance
