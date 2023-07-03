Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Power50 kicks off for 2023

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023   12:22PM

Nominations are now open for the annual FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in the profession.

Now in its 10th year, the FS Power50 aims to shine a light on those advisers who are doing the most for their industry and their clients.

Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been and continue to be inspirational and instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry and make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing.

Such advisers actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

The Power50 range from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following, translating to improved financial literacy and awareness.

They might be well known and respected among their peers, viewed as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice, or successful business owners, award-winners, policy influencers, mentors, and financial educators.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Last year, Financial Standard received 182 nominations, with 115 going through to voting. Those finalists received more than 7500 votes combined.

If you are or know a financial adviser that fits the bill, nominate now.

Read more: Financial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus delivers strong returns, grapples property headwinds
Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast
Advice firms merge to create Count Adelaide
Managed fund research lead at Koda resigns
Equity Trustees reviews UK, Ireland businesses
Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast
Westpac plans aggressive platforms play
Advance Asset Management ceases direct distribution
NAB progresses closure of custody arm
Property market peril to continue: Quay Global Investors

Editor's Choice

Cromwell, Value Partners group join forces

CHLOE WALKER
Cromwell Property Group (Cromwell) and Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group have established a joint venture, exchanging on the sale of a 50% stake in the Cromwell Italy Urban Logistics Fund assets.

Mercer appoints three new directors

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer has appointed three non-executive directors to its fiduciary boards, bringing experience at the likes of J.P. Morgan and Sunsuper.

Rising costs bite asset owners

KARREN VERGARA
The cost to do business for asset owners is becoming more expensive, as many report a 34% jump in fund servicing expenses over the last three years as they also grapple with lower management fees.

Apostle links with venture capital firm

KARREN VERGARA
The $5 billion ethical fund manager has joined forces with a US venture capital firm that will expose sophisticated local investors to disruptive technology startups.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.