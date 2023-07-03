Power50 kicks off for 2023

Nominations are now open for the annual FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in the profession.

Now in its 10th year, the FS Power50 aims to shine a light on those advisers who are doing the most for their industry and their clients.

Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been and continue to be inspirational and instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry and make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing.

Such advisers actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

The Power50 range from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following, translating to improved financial literacy and awareness.

They might be well known and respected among their peers, viewed as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice, or successful business owners, award-winners, policy influencers, mentors, and financial educators.

Last year, Financial Standard received 182 nominations, with 115 going through to voting. Those finalists received more than 7500 votes combined.

If you are or know a financial adviser that fits the bill, nominate now.