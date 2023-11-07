Potential reporting relief for trustees: ASIC

ASIC is proposing to extend the temporary relief for superannuation trustees' disclosure and reporting consistency obligations for two years.

ASIC is seeking feedback on the potential extension, including whether the current arrangement is operating effectively and efficiently and/or whether any amendments are required.

Currently, section 29QC of the Superannuation Industry Act 1993 (SIS Act) requires that information given to the public by trustees must align with information provided to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

The ASIC Class Order [CO 14/541] was first launched in 2013 and aims to provide relief from this section of the SIS Act.

ASIC said the exemption was granted because of uncertainty about how to achieve the disclosure requirements in subsection 29QC.

"In extending the exemption in [CO 14/541], superannuation trustees would continue to be exempt from complying with disclosure obligations," ASIC said.

"Particularly in the absence of regulations, ASIC has assessed that the exemption in [CO 14/541] is operating effectively and efficiently and continues to form a necessary part of the legislative framework."

ASIC has invited industry feedback on its proposal, which closes December 4.

ASIC added that it granted the extension to begin with as a result of APRA's reporting standards, which have been evolving as part of its superannuation data transformation project (SDT).

The multi-year project, still in its first consultation phase, intends to drive industry practices and improve member outcomes by significantly enhancing the comparability and consistency of reported data.

"The project will make it easier to scrutinise and reliably compare fund and product performance," APRA said.

The prudential regulator is also advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

"It's APRA's aim to publish as much of the data that we collect as possible, especially where there is a strong public interest in having access to high-quality industry data that is comparable across funds," it said.