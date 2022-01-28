Perpetual holds steady

In its latest results, Perpetual reported positive flows and said it would maintain its international strategy.

The company reported total assets under management for Q2 of $102.8 billion, up 1.8% on the previous quarter.

Perpetual Asset Management International AUM stood at $77.2 billion, up 2.3%, while growth locally was more muted with Perpetual Asset Management Australia AUM at $25.6 billion, an increase of just 0.4%.

Perpetual Corporate Trust funds under administration grew 3% to $990.4 billion and Perpetual Private funds under advice also grew 3% to $19 billion.

"The focused execution of our strategy is continuing to deliver results this quarter, with further growth in assets across all divisions of Perpetual, including steady growth in Perpetual Corporate Trust (PCT) and Perpetual Private (PP) and another quarter of positive flows in Perpetual Asset Management Australia (PAMA) - the third consecutive quarter of net inflows for PAMA," chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said.

"It is pleasing to see the positive momentum continuing to build across all areas of Perpetual."

In PAMA, Perpetual launched two active ETFs during the quarter.

Barrow Hanley, the US investment manager owned by Perpetual International, saw net outflows of $2.2 billion during the quarter - but Adams said these outflows were in low margin strategies.

"Barrow Hanley experienced net outflows of A$2.2 billion, mainly in lower margin US equity and fixed income strategies," he said.

"However, consistent with our expectations at the time of acquisition, Barrow Hanley's Global Equities strategies continue to attract new flows and we have a strong pipeline of interest from clients globally. As we saw with Trillium, we anticipate continued investment in Barrow Hanley's distribution capability will improve the flows profile over time."

The company also reported progress during the quarter on the integration of two recent acquisitions, Jacaranda Financial Planning in PP and Laminar Capital, which are owned by PCT.

Based on preliminary unaudited financials for the half year ending 31 December 2021, the company expects its underlying profit after tax for 1H22 to be in the range of $77 million to $81 million.

Perpetual also reaffirmed its FY22 operating expense growth guidance of between 18% - 22%, with a skew to 2H22.