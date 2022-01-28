NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Perpetual holds steady

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 28 JAN 2022   12:04PM

In its latest results, Perpetual reported positive flows and said it would maintain its international strategy.

The company reported total assets under management for Q2 of $102.8 billion, up 1.8% on the previous quarter.

Perpetual Asset Management International AUM stood at $77.2 billion, up 2.3%, while growth locally was more muted with Perpetual Asset Management Australia AUM at $25.6 billion, an increase of just 0.4%.

Perpetual Corporate Trust funds under administration grew 3% to $990.4 billion and Perpetual Private funds under advice also grew 3% to $19 billion.

"The focused execution of our strategy is continuing to deliver results this quarter, with further growth in assets across all divisions of Perpetual, including steady growth in Perpetual Corporate Trust (PCT) and Perpetual Private (PP) and another quarter of positive flows in Perpetual Asset Management Australia (PAMA) - the third consecutive quarter of net inflows for PAMA," chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said.

"It is pleasing to see the positive momentum continuing to build across all areas of Perpetual."

In PAMA, Perpetual launched two active ETFs during the quarter.

Barrow Hanley, the US investment manager owned by Perpetual International, saw net outflows of $2.2 billion during the quarter - but Adams said these outflows were in low margin strategies.

"Barrow Hanley experienced net outflows of A$2.2 billion, mainly in lower margin US equity and fixed income strategies," he said.

"However, consistent with our expectations at the time of acquisition, Barrow Hanley's Global Equities strategies continue to attract new flows and we have a strong pipeline of interest from clients globally. As we saw with Trillium, we anticipate continued investment in Barrow Hanley's distribution capability will improve the flows profile over time."

The company also reported progress during the quarter on the integration of two recent acquisitions, Jacaranda Financial Planning in PP and Laminar Capital, which are owned by PCT.

Based on preliminary unaudited financials for the half year ending 31 December 2021, the company expects its underlying profit after tax for 1H22 to be in the range of $77 million to $81 million.

Perpetual also reaffirmed its FY22 operating expense growth guidance of between 18% - 22%, with a skew to 2H22.

Read more: Barrow HanleyPerpetual Asset Management AustraliaPerpetual Corporate TrustRob Adams
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual launches active ETFs
Perpetual acquires Laminar Capital
Industry steps up for Lifeline
Perpetual AUM rises
Perpetual AUM climbs, hires in UK
Perpetual bolsters distribution team
Better inflows ahead for Perpetual, Pendal: MS
Perpetual reports $2.7bn in net outflows
Perpetual awards custody mandate
Perpetual profits plummet

Editor's Choice

The future is bright for BT: Rady

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As he marks 90 days as chief executive, Matt Rady tells Financial Standard how, despite the industry exodus and the company's own challenges in 2021, financial advisers are increasingly turning to BT Financial Group.

MFS recruits BNP Paribas executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of wholesale distribution at BNP Paribas Asset Management has taken on a similar role at MFS Investment Management.

Education reforms are promising: SAFAA

KARREN VERGARA
The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association argues that potential reforms to education standards will put the industry on a level playing field with other professions.

PRI hires from Spirit Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The local branch of the UN Principles for Responsible Investing has bolstered its team, hiring Spirit Super's general manager for strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.