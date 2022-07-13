Newspaper icon
Payton Capital expands to Sydney

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:35PM

Payton Capital has expanded to Sydney, making four senior appointments in response to growing market demand for its bespoke investment and lending services.

Mike Healy has been appointed investment director to strengthen the fund manager's distribution arm.

Healy will be responsible for business development and investor relationship management, particularly in relation to institutional acquisition.

Over the last three decades, Healy has worked across banking, fixed income, investment and funds management in organisations such as BNP Paribas, NAB and FIIG Securities.

Mathew Wang also joins Payton Capital as an investment director.

Wang specialises in investor relations and business development on the eastern seaboard. He also has experience in debt management and investment, having worked in the finance industry for over 14 years with organisations including Westpac, HSBC, and Citi.

Luke Hills takes on the role of relationship director, responsible for loan origination and business development, deal structuring, credit assessment and asset management.

Hill has more than 10 years' experience in commercial property finance. He's previously worked with BankSA, Bankwest, Barclays, and ING.

Brett Brisco has been welcomed as the Payton Capital's state manager of property finance.

Brisco comes with a 20-year background in property and corporate finance within corporate lending environments and private development firms in Australia and the UK. He's held senior roles with Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB and ANZ driving new business origination and deal structuring.

Payton Capital chief executive and executive director David Payton said that in recent years, commercial real estate debt had gained prominence as an alternative fixed-income asset class.

Payton said the fixed income asset class offered investors strong, stable, and consistent returns. He believes this is why non-bank lending has emerged to become the preferred choice for property developers and brokers who seek fast, simple and tailored lending solutions.

"The industry is growing at a rapid pace and expanding into Sydney was a natural progression for us," Payton said.

"With a growing team in our new Sydney offices, we're now expanding our reach into newer markets, with further growth on the horizon."

He added: "We look forward to bringing our values-led approach, premium service and extensive product offering to investors and borrowers in New South Wales this year."

Since 2012, Payton Capital has funded over $1.5 billion in projects.

Read more: Payton CapitalDavid PaytonMike HealyBrett BriscoMathew WangLuke Hills
