Pascoe Partners, OpenInvest launch online investing solution

The new offering, Pascoe Partners Invest, includes four diversified investment portfolios which cover a range of risk and return profiles as well as an ethical portfolio.

The accounting and advisory firm said all four portfolios require a minimum of $5000 and are managed by its financial planning and investment team.

Pascoe Partners director Andras Hernadi said the launch aims to meet the needs of its broader client base, filling a gap for those who want professional portfolio assistance, whilst not requiring the full personal advice service.

"As a well-established firm with offices in Perth and the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia, we have helped a very large number of clients establish their SMSF as a means to achieve long-term wealth creation and the best possible retirement," he said.

"Not every SMSF client wants or needs our traditional personal advice experience, and yet they all appreciate the value of professional management of their SMSF's assets."

The adult children of the firm's high-net-worth (HNW) client base had also expressed the need for a lower-cost entry point to the firm's wealth management expertise, Pascoe Partners said.

Hernadi added, with $3.5 trillion of wealth passing through the generations over the next two decades, progressive wealth management and advice firms are acting now to reach and help the children of their clients.

"Our experience is that the adult children of our clients are very engaged with their finances and are actively looking for professional investing assistance in these early stages of their wealth-building journeys," he said.

"Unfortunately, the initial upfront cost of personal advice makes this difficult for most of them. Pascoe Partners Invest allows this cohort to open their investing account in five minutes, directly from our website."

OpenInvest head of distribution Ravi Verma commented that the platform is proud of the partnership, given the shrinking pool of financial advisers in Australia.

"The rules around personal advice and the loss of advisers across the industry mean that firms wanting to reach and help the broadest possible audience can't do so the traditional way, but need to leverage innovative technology," he said.

"We're proud to be playing our role in helping firms like Pascoe Partners to provide their professional expertise to more Australians."